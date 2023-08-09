Two years into Raisi’s rule: From soaring prices to rising discontent

However, as his two-year tenure unveils, the deep-rooted systemic issues and his lack of fulfillment of election promises have created a gaping divide within the regime.

Raisi’s initial support base, inclusive of senior officials and factions, are now openly lambasting him for his inaction. Government experts, in conjunction with media sources, emphasize his unfulfilled election pledges. State-run Baharnews, associated with former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, disparagingly commented on August 2, “The Raisi government is much ado about nothing!”

This bold claim has turned out to be an empty promise. Rising construction material costs, 300% spikes in construction taxes, a housing market without direction, and a declining economy have contributed to its failure. On July 30, the Javan newspaper, affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, remarked, “If we don’t consider reforms, the promise of building one million housing units per year will become the biggest failure of the thirteenth government.”

Additionally, the Raisi government has been marked by soaring food prices. With prices reaching seven times their initial levels since Raisi took office, ordinary Iranians face a living crisis. The price of red meat alone has seen a massive increase of 170%. Such inflation has diminished the purchasing power for meat, making it lower than some of the world’s poorest countries.

Inflation has exceeded 40% over the past four years, a rate higher than during the 1941 Allied occupation. Despite promises of 8% economic growth and inflation control, Raisi’s strategies have proven futile. State-run “Tajarat News” highlighted this issue, emphasizing the vast gap between the required and actual investments.

Furthermore, the nation grapples with challenges like water shortages, environmental concerns, an exodus of talent, pension crises, and civil unrest. Given the dwindling strategic reserves and conflicting priorities, the Raisi administration seems ill-equipped to handle these crises.

The regime is surrounded politically and internationally, and in economic terms it is on the brink of collapse.

Yet, the most profound issue the regime faces is its dwindling legitimacy. Both Raisi and the Supreme Leader are centered on consolidating power and intensifying the clampdown on dissent. However, the indomitable spirit of the Iranian youth and the populace has made it clear: their ultimate goal is the ousting of this government, and they will not relent until they see its fall.

