Iran: Call for a Boycott of the Regime’s Sham Election by MEK Resistance Units

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the internal network of the MEK continued its campaign across the country calling for a boycott of the regime’s sham Presidential election.

Iranian resistance call for a boycott of the mullah regime’s sham Presidential election, In various cities across Iran. The Resistance Units slogans written on the walls included: “No to the sham elections,” “My vote is for regime change,” and “Down with Ali Khamenei,”.

The Resistance Units, organized these anti-regime activities in Tehran, Shiraz, Isfahan, Tabriz, Varamin, Nishabur, Gachsaran, Kerman, Kashan, Sabzevar, Kermanshah, Borujerd, Karaj, Shahsavar, Maku, Ahvaz, Ilam, and Dezful.

During recent days and weeks, the boycott of the elections has turned into a widespread social movement in Iran. During various social protests especially by retirees and pensioners in recent weeks, protesters in various cities have been chanting, “We’ve heard so many lies that we won’t vote anymore.”

The activities of the Resistance Units across the country help to break the atmosphere of fear and repression the mullahs have imposed and back and encourage the outraged people who demand regime change. The regime’s state-run media acknowledged the dissatisfaction of the Iranian people and warned of a very low turnout in the upcoming presidential elections.

Mahmoud Sadeghi former member of the Majlis (Parliament) April 18 said: “The atmosphere of the elections is very cold in the country and according to the statistics, no more than 25 percent will participate and this is a very worrying issue,”. He added: “We are witnessing widespread dissatisfaction and despair in the society,” Sadeghi added.

The MEK’s Resistance Units are advancing a brave campaign on daily basis against the mullah regime’s investments for its most important political event. The Resistance Units are risking their lives to spread anti-regime slogans. In Isfahan, the Resistance Units On April 19, wrote anti-regime slogans on the walls of a Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) Basij base.

The Resistance Units, in Tehran, Varamin, Shiraz, Nishabur, and Isfahan, the Resistance Units installed huge posters of the Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi with the slogans: “A strong no to the religious dictatorship, yes to a democratic republic,”

“Our vote is regime change and boycott of the sham elections,” “No to the mullahs’ rule, no to religious tyranny, no to repression, no to looting, and yes to freedom and a democratic republic,” and “The election boycott is a response to the killing of 1500 protesters in November 2019.”

However, these activities taking place while supporting the MEK are punished with heavy prison sentences and execution. But despite the risks of arrests MEK supporters and the members of the Resistance Units bravely took to graffiti with the slogan, “Democracy and freedom with Maryam Rajavi.”

For example, In Mashhad, the Resistance Units put the slogan “My vote is for regime change, yes to a democratic republic,” on small pieces of paper on car windows.

Another example, a young man from Ilam said in his video message said: “My vote is overthrowing of the mullahs’ corrupt regime. Down with the dictator and hail to Massoud Rajavi and Maryam Rajavi. As an Iranian, I warn Khamenei that our country is not for sale. We will overthrow you. Hail to the MEK, and a free Iran. My vote is for regime change.”

In other video messages from across Iran, many people held placards reading: “My vote is for regime change, yes to a democratic republic,” and “Boycotting the sham election is a patriotic duty.” The Resistance Units clearly indicated, “The Iranian Resistance has proudly boycotted all the regime’s illegitimate elections.”

The regime’s upcoming election is nothing but a sham political game in which the regime tries to gain legitimacy. Especially after five major anti-regime uprisings since 2018, the Iranian people clearly expressed their desire for the overthrowing of the mullahs’ regime and the establishment of free Iran with freedom and democracy.

