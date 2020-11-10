MEK Iran: Hassan Heyrani, a MOIS Agent in Albania Exposed

A Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) is active in Albania where the main resistance movement, the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) is based at Ashraf-3 near the capital, Tirana. Heyrani’s main mission is to disrupt the activities of the MEK and promote false information in order to discredit the resistance movement. Hassan Heyrani refers to himself as a “former MEK member or separated member.” This appears to be the phrases used by the Iranian regime as a way of protecting the identity of people like Heyrani.

On October 23rd, 2019 at a press conference the Albanian police chief exposed the Iranian regime’s espionage and terrorist network in Albania and its attempts to bomb a MEK Iranian New Year gathering in March 2018.

When Hassan Heyrani asked to join the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK) in Iraq there were doubts about his intentions so he was put on probation. When the MEK moved to Albania they found that Heyrani had been engaged in suspicious communications so he was expelled.

Since his expulsion, Hassan Heyrani has been caught spying on the residence of the MEK members and monitored their movements in Tirana. On the morning of Sunday, July 5th, 2020, when the residents of Ashraf-3 were holding their resistance annual gathering, Hassan Heyrani was seen with others around Ashraf-3. It was discovered later he had been taking photos of the area which he sent to the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence, secret service (MOIS).

There was another incident that took place with Rafigh Dehgha, who had been helped by the MEK. He said an agent of the Ministry of Intelligence (MOIS) who called himself Hassan Heyrani had abused him and he said he was cooperating with the mullahs’ regime to recruit individuals in Albania. Hassan told him, Rafigh, to stay with him and asked him to write an article against the Mojahedin Organization and that it will be published on a web site. He even offered Rafigh 300 Euros every month to take part in an interview. Rafigh was told that he didn’t have to write anything but just sign anything given to him.

Hassan, it appears, posted a photo and some writing on the websites known for their links to the Iranian regime with Rafigh’s name on but Rafigh said he had not written those words.

Rafigh said he had enjoyed the help from the Mojahedin Organization and they had treated him well.

In July 2018, MOIS sent Mostafa Mohammadi to Albania. He is a disreputable agent and was sent to Albania to initiate one of the Iranian regime’s demonizing campaign against the MEK, Hassan Heyrani was there to help him.

Another person called Ehsan Bidi arrived in Albania on an Iranian passport. He too was sent to demonize the MEK. He was eventually detained and spent 12 months in the Albanian Karec closed camp, before being deported from Albania. The MOIS gave Hassan Heyrani the job of working closely with 2 local MOIS agents, Olsi Jazexhi and Gjergji Thanasi to try to stop the deportation of Ehsan Bidi.

Hassan Heyrani and other MOIS agents are constantly in contact with agents who live in other European countries with the aim of disseminating misinformation about the MEK.

