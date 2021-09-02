Iran: State-Run Media Warns of Imminent Major Uprising

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that Iran is experiencing one of the biggest economic and social crises in its history, exacerbated by the regime’s corruption and misguided policies.

Iranian regime’s inhuman policies

Furthermore, the country is beset by the worsening Covid-19 issue, which could have been avoided if the regime’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, had not outlawed reliable vaccines in January 2021. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the coronavirus death toll in 547 cities surpasses 399,000.

The number of warnings continues to rise

The state media warns of popular uprisings as various crises worsen. As the regime’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, undertakes his duties, the number of warnings continues to rise.

“The super-challenges that Raisi’s government faces are neither simple nor few. First, it faces a huge budget deficit. The second super-challenge is the spread of the Covid-19 and its terrifying increasing death toll,” wrote the state-run Ebtekar daily on Sunday.

The people’s reduced tolerance

According to the outlet, “the third super-challenge is the people’s reduced tolerance. They have lost everything. Those compatriots who have nothing to lose are outnumbered. Any pressure could tear people’s tolerance apart.”

The state-run Javan daily, which is allied to the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), highlighted the unrest in Iranian society on Sunday.

Javan daily blamed the current predicament on the previous government’s corruption, while reminded Raisi’s government of the big Iran protests in January 2018. It cautioned Raisi that “previous government mistakes are lurking.”

The social capital challenge

“The social capital challenge of [Raisi’s government] remains. Beyond the process of decreasing or increasing changes in social capital and supportive or evasive socio-political events, one of the most important factors in the formation of social capital is trust. Without it, the important issue of government social capital cannot be achieved,” Javan daily warned.

The state-run Sharq daily issued a warning to the entire regime about the consequences of people’s frustration with the grave socio-economic crisis.

“While Iran’s society is entangled in various developing and complicated economic, political, and cultural issues, [Raisi’s] government begins its work,” Sharq stated on Sunday.

The deadly expansion of the coronavirus

“The deadly expansion of the coronavirus also has comprehensive human, social and economic consequences.

These issues are not the product of the actions of a particular government, but the result of the country’s domestic, regional and international policies in recent decades, as well as external pressures on the [regime], which has itself become a complex structural dilemma,” Sharq wrote.

Protests in November 2019

“These issues have consequences for the country’s political, economic, and social structures. As a result, people’s and the system’s dimensions are increasing on a daily basis. Previously, social protests, such as the [big] protests in November 2019, served as indicators of public discontent.

The latest [sham presidential] election’s low voter turnout and huge illegitimate votes are testaments to this widespread dissatisfaction,” Sharq adds.

The regime’s entrenched corruption

While accepting the regime’s entrenched corruption, Sharq described “Pathological requirements” as “shedding light on dark houses of corruption,” factional feuds, and “deep political competition and interests.”

“Poverty has manifested itself in the country in a variety of ways. Experts have discussed the rise in the number of poor individuals on numerous occasions. The evil presence of poverty in society is manifested by regional poverty and double deprivation in portions of the country, particularly in many border provinces.

Other manifestations of poverty include widespread marginalization in metropolitan regions and other sections of the country, according to Sharq daily.

Poverty and inequality in Iran

Finally, Sharq reminded the government that “it is necessary to examine the trends that cause poverty and inequality in Iran.”

“The [regime’s] policies have exacerbated poverty and political discontent. Some facets of this issue are shown in a statistical study of strata participated in the [big Iran protests] in November 2019.”

In other words, as Iran’s political, social, and economic crises persist, the possibility of another major revolution grows.

