Former Secretary of State Accuses Biden Administration of Siding with Iran over Israel

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the Biden administration of attempting to make Iran America’s “senior partner” in the Middle East, claiming that negotiations with Iran are “especially dangerous” for Israel and that Democratic Party forces are acting in “fundamentally anti-Semitic ways.”

Pompeo stressed the importance of "stability and peace" accusing the Biden administration of siding with Iran over Israel.

“Why you would side with Iran against our ally, Israel – that’s effectively what they’re doing,” Pompeo said.

Houthis are an Iranian proxy

“Think about just these first 100-plus days. There’s a group of terrorists in a country called Yemen. … They’re called Houthis – they’re tribesmen. They are an Iranian proxy. They’re clearly terrorists, and the administration says, no, we’re going to de-designate them.

We’re going to say they are not terrorists,” Pompeo added, referring to the Biden administration’s move in February to lift the designation of Houthis as a global terrorist organization. “Today, they are launching missiles into the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Americans traveling in Riyadh and Jeddah, all over. There will be an American killed.”

Iran is the most destabilizing force in the Middle East

Pompeo went on to say that the Houthis “underwrite the Palestinian Authority returning all the funding that we had taken away.”

“It is those very Palestinians that are now firing rockets into Israel,” Pompeo claimed. “They’re going to allow Hezbollah in Lebanon, all of these places where Iran is the most destabilizing force in that important region in the Middle East.”

The decisions made in the Middle East, Pompeo cautioned, “will impact us here at home as well.”

Tehran’s alleged plot to kidnap a US citizen on US soil

Pompeo’s remarks came months after the conflict between Israel and Hamas came to an end when Israel proclaimed a cease-fire in May, which was negotiated with the help of Egypt, a neighboring country that has often functioned as a mediator in regional crises.

Meanwhile, the White House announced this week that it would pursue nuclear discussions with Iran and a “diplomatic path forward.”

The White House reacted, calling Tehran’s alleged plot to kidnap a US citizen on US soil “dangerous and despicable”

Iranian-backed militant groups

“We categorically condemn Iran’s dangerous and abhorrent reported plot to kidnap a U.S. citizen on U.S. soil,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week. “We will tenaciously defend U.S. citizens and interests.” “That includes law enforcement actions like the one announced yesterday, as well as the actions the president has taken to defend U.S. forces in the region from Iranian-backed militant groups.”

Psaki went on to say that one of the administration’s “diplomatic attempts to constrain Iran’s nuclear program,” is its “most important and urgent actions.”

Tensions over Iran’s failed nuclear deal

“It is the actions to attempt to silence the voices of those peacefully working to address the situation both inside of Iran and outside of Iran that are appalling,” Psaki added. “We will continue to speak out against that, and obviously, law enforcement authorities will take appropriate steps.”

In recent years, as tensions over Iran’s failed nuclear deal have grown, the country has become more ruthless and continues to commit crimes against humanity inside and outside of Iran.

