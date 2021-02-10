Iran: Intelligence Minister Admission That The Regime is After Building a Nuclear Bomb

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the Iranian regime is after building a nuclear bomb.

Unprecedented admission

In an interview with the State Television, the mullahs regime’s Minister of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), made an admission that the clerical regime seeks to build a nuclear bomb.

Citing Ali Khamenei’s ludicrous fatwa, Alavi said, “The fatwa forbids the production of nuclear weapons, but if they push Iran in those directions, it is not Iran’s fault.

Alavi said it is the fault of those who pushed Iran in that direction.” He also referred to some of the steps taken by the regime to produce an atomic bomb.

He said: “In research and development we have made great strides that needed to be tested, and the reduction of our JCPOA commitments has given us the opportunity to test them.”(State TV, February 8, 2021)

Posturing and blackmail

Thus, while the regime has been denying the military aspects of its nuclear program since the Iranian Resistance, The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), exposed the Natanz enrichment and Arak heavy water sites in August 2002, Alavi admits that the mullah regime is producing an atomic bomb.

Through such posturing and blackmail, the clerical regime seeks to extract more concessions from the new US administration.

Bloomberg report

On February 8, a Bloomberg news agency quoted the United Nations as saying that the mullahs’ regime had received “sensitive parts” from North Korea for “its long-range missiles production project” and that “its last shipment dates back to 2020.”

The report states, “Center received ‘support and assistance’ from North Korean missile specialists for a space launch vehicle” On February 5, the Wall Street Journal wrote that IAEA inspectors had found traces of enriched uranium at two sites.

The Iranian regime had long prevented from being inspected, which “could indicate Iran has undertaken work on nuclear weapons, based on where it was found.”(The Wall Street Journal, February 5, 2021)

Mullahs regime had never stopped its nuclear weapons project

The experience of the last six years makes it abundantly clear that despite reaping the benefits of the nuclear deal, the ruling clerical regime had never stopped its nuclear weapons project.

The re-imposition of the six UN Security Council resolutions, the complete halt to enrichment and the closure of all nuclear sites, as well as anytime, anywhere inspections are indispensable to prevent the ruling theocracy from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), stated on July 14, 2015, after the signing of the nuclear agreement, that circumventing six UN Security Council resolutions, would not block the mullahs’ path to deception and access to a nuclear bomb.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi emphasized that had the P5+1 been more decisive, the Iranian regime would have had no choice but to fully retreat from and permanently abandon its efforts to acquire nuclear weapons. Specifically, it would have been compelled to halt all uranium enrichment and completely shut down its bomb-making projects.

