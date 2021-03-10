Iran Nuclear Deal: IAEA Revelations Further Prove than the Regime Cannot be Trusted

The threat of Iran becoming armed with a nuclear weapon increases with every day that passes and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is under pressure to bring in a new resolution to counteract this threat. The Iranian opposition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that the European signatories to the deal – France, Britain, and Germany – made the decision last week not to present a resolution.

Nuclear material was detected at two sites by IAEA

The IAEA’s Director-General said during a press conference last week that Iran has agreed to open talks in an effort to clarify the safeguard issues the organization has been seeking answers to for the past two years.

In February, the IAEA published a report on the status of the Iran nuclear deal and it revealed that nuclear material was detected at two sites the regime had not disclosed.

It was clear that the regime has been far from truthful when it comes to its nuclear program and its goals and that it should not have been trusted during the agreement negotiations.

There are major calls for Western powers to approach the deal in a different way and for decisive attempts to be made to dismantle or at least constrain its efforts.

Iran’s nuclear deal breaches

The main opposition to the regime, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), held a press conference last week in which it presented further details about the regime’s suspicious nuclear sites.

The organization said that the Abadeh site is run by Dr. Saeed Borji – an expert in his field who works with the SPND (the Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research). The NCRI has emphasized on many occasions in the past that the SPND is the main institution working towards Iran becoming nuclear-armed.

When the deal was signed, the President-elect of the NCRI, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, expressed her concern that the P5+1 should have forced the Iranian regime to completely abandon its efforts to acquire nuclear weapons, including to force it to stop all enrichment of uranium. But five years on, it is becoming more and more obvious that the regime has instead superficially complied with some key provisions while ramping up in other areas such as research and development.

Iran admitted it has never been fully committed to the agreement

When the US withdrew from the deal, regime officials even started to openly boast that Iran has never been fully committed to the agreement.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran bragged in 2019 about how Iran had pretended to comply with a provision regarding the deactivation of the Arak heavy water plant. He gave details about how the regime faked the deactivation.

The NCRI has revealed more than 100 facts about the regime’s nuclear activities over the past few years and it is abundantly clear that Iran never intended to comply with the JCPOA. The regime simply agreed to the deal so that it could get sanctions relief. The only way to move forward is to trigger the UN Security Council “snapback” mechanism and put the UN sanctions back into place.

The sanctions are what encouraged Iran to come to the negotiating table in the first place, so given its non-compliance and deception, it seems only right to start by re-applying the sanctions.

