Iran: Western Nations Must Not Accept Regime’s Nuclear Extortion

Ebrahim Raisi, the regime’s new president, and his cabinet have stated that they will not “negotiate for the sake of negotiating.” The regime had also hoped to receive concessions from the West while restoring the nuclear deal with the features of its initial 2015 implementation, due to the weak approach of western officials toward Tehran’s provocative nuclear activities and breaches of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The regime continues its nuclear programmes.

The regime’s recent efforts to begin a fresh round of negotiations in Brussels before the Vienna talks demonstrate that it is attempting to pass the time while continuing its nuclear programmes.

According to Reuters, the European Union “played down the prospect of serious talks on Iran’s nuclear programme outside of the framework of negotiations between world powers and Iran in Vienna” on Monday. Reuters also reported that Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy leader, remarked on Monday that “time was not on Iran’s side,” despite his weak stance toward Tehran’s nuclear provocations.

The resumption of indirect negotiations

On Monday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that his country “does not believe talks in Brussels are necessary before the resumption of indirect negotiations with Iran in Vienna on a return to the 2015 nuclear deal.”

As calls for regime change in Iran intensify, Tehran drags its feet with negotiations to continue its nuclear programme and seek a nuclear weapon as its last alternative for maintaining power. The Iranian government also requires leverage to compel Western nations to make concessions and lift sanctions.

It was highly likely that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors would adopt a firm policy toward the regime in September 2021 as a result of the regime’s repeated breaches of its JCPOA commitments.

Tehran promptly invited IAEA chief Rafel Grossi

Tehran promptly invited IAEA chief Rafel Grossi, and on September 12 they reached an agreement allowing IAEA inspectors to repair monitoring equipment. By fooling the international world, the regime avoided serious penalties for its aggressive tactics, but it lacked the courage to stand up to an IAEA board resolution.

In opposition to the agreed terms of the joint statement made on September 12, the Iranian government did not grant the IAEA “access to the TESA Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing workshop,” the IAEA said on September 26.

Tehran’s nuclear extortion campaign is not a sign of strength, Western powers should notice. Iran’s economic crisis has worsened as a result of the regime’s corruption and use of natural resources to fund terrorism.

The regime is dealing with a restless population

In addition, the regime is dealing with a restless population. “We should find a way to control the flood of [anger] which could ruin [the entire system]. Never has the situation been so dangerous like now. We are in difficult economic circumstances. If this situation couples with people’s demands and real economic factors, we would be down on a dangerous path,” the state-run Hamdeli daily wrote on Monday.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the Iranian opposition leader at the time of the JCPOA’s signing, stated that “circumventing the six UN Security Council resolutions and an unsigned agreement that lacks the requirements of an official international treaty would neither block the mullahs’ pathways to deception nor their access to a nuclear bomb.” Mrs. Rajavi stated that Tehran “capitulated to this agreement out of concern for the explosive state of Iranian society” and “the debilitating impact of the sanctions.” Hence, Western nations could have exerted pressure on the regime to end its terrorism and human rights violations, as well as to put an end to its nuclear programme forever.

Follow Maryam Rajavi’s on her site Twitter & Facebook and follow NCRI (Twitter & Facebook)

MEK Iran (on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube