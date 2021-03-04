Iranian Opposition Warns Against Nuclear Talks With Iran

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), have urged European signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) not to engage in further talks on the nuclear deal with Iran.

The UK, France, Germany, and the European Union have done all they could to preserve the 2015 Iran nuclear deal since the US withdrew in 2018 saying that the regime was not living up to its end of the deal.

Now, the European contingent thinks that they’ll be able to get the US back to the table because of the new administration, even though President Joe Biden has called for Iran to comply with the deal and suggested other areas of concern before he will even think about sitting down with them.

Of course, there is no indication that Iran would do that. They’ve rejected these talks and used nuclear blackmail – increasing the level of uranium enrichment and the stockpile of the element – to scare the West into granting more concessions. This is despite the fact that the 2015 deal is actually incredibly favorable towards the regime, allowing them to obtain nuclear weapons as early as 2024.

Given this, it shouldn’t be surprising that Iran’s nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi admitted that the regime never actually deactivated the core at its heavy water plant at Arak, but rather filled the tubes with cement and then replace them with pre-purchased tubes once the West was satisfied.

Iran has long claimed that a fatwa from the supreme leader prevents them from building nuclear bombs but Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi recently admitted that this means nothing because it can easily be reversed if the regime is put under enough pressure, effectively blaming others for Iran’s criminality.

The NCRI wrote: “This sort of behavior is the very reason why the Iranian regime should never be the beneficiary of an offer of compromise. And that in turn is a reminder of the fundamental weaknesses of the JCPOA. The entire nuclear deal was an exercise in unearned concessions from the Western side, which were sold as a compromise but were more akin to capitulation and appeasement of a regime that consistently refused to be upfront about its own intentions.”

They continued: “There is simply no excuse for the US or any of its allies to fall for this transparent ploy for one-sided concessions, in absence of any compromise. Iran has flatly rejected that compromise while also exposing its own malign ambitions. Theirs is no reason for Western powers to offer anything more than they already have.”

