Iranian Regime Attempts To Regain Control Resorting to Nuclear Extortion

In 2015, the Iranian regime entered into an agreement with several major world powers, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in order to stop the regime from having nuclear weapons in their power.

The regime has recently announced its strategy to breach the 2015 nuclear deal, as a part of its nuclear extortion campaign to regain control over the world powers and particularly the US.

According to Reuters, the regime stated on Monday, “it will block snap inspections by the U.N. nuclear watchdog from next week if other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal do not uphold their obligations.”

The President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), Maryam Rajavi, declared in 2015, “Had the P5+1 been more decisive, the Iranian regime would have had no choice but to fully retreat from and permanently abandon its efforts to acquire nuclear weapons. Specifically, it would have been compelled to halt all uranium enrichment and completely shut down its bomb-making projects.”

However, the lack of action from the world powers and the major failings in the JCPOA has allowed the regime to secretly continue its nuclear weapons program.

On June 19, Maryam Rajavi stated that the Iranian regime “has never given up the project to acquire an atomic bomb and continues the deception and concealment. The regime uses all the facilities and concessions that the nuclear deal has given to pursue terrorism, foreign warfare, and domestic repression.”

The head of the regime´s Atomic Energy Organization, Ali Akbar Salehi, told Fars News Agency “Nuclear activities, as well as research and development on the nuclear fuel cycle, uranium conversion, and enrichment (including its production and storage), are being carried out without any restrictions. Enriched uranium production and stockpile are now as high as pre -JCPOA period, heavy water storage is being carried out without any restrictions the process of building the Arak heavy water research reactor (new design) is advancing in cooperation with foreign parties and the use of related equipment.”

The People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) and its political branch, the NCRI have been the first to reveal the regime’s covert nuclear weapons program for years. In 2015, they exposed that although the regime formally signed the JCPOA, it never even attempted to meet the obligations stated within the deal. The NCRI-US Representative Office revealed in April 2017 that the regime was continuing to run its nuclear program in the Research Academy located at the Parchin complex southeast of Tehran.

In 2018, the failures in addressing Iran’s acts of terrorism and continuous breaches of human rights led to the U.S withdrawal from the JCPOA. Under the pressure of international sanctions, the mullah resorted to an extortive nuclear campaign, gradually decreasing their compliance and breaking the deal’s terms. The lack of a responsive reaction by the European powers which took the approach of appeasement has encouraged the regime to implement more anti-democratic measures and further continue with the program. The regime believes that the new U.S. government, under Biden, will submit to their extreme pressure tactics and join the deal again.

It’s imperative that western powers do not continue their soft approach of negotiations with the Iranian regime. Firm and unified action must be taken by the international community in order to ensure that the regime is not able to continue its development of nuclear weapons.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube