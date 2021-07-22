Iranian Regime Divided Over Lifting of US Trade Sanctions

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the US government recently issued a licence allowing South Korea and Japan to pay off their debts to Iran in the form of goods from these countries or third-party countries rather than in money.

The US would lift some of the trade sanctions

“The US State Department informed Congress late Tuesday that it would lift some of the trade sanctions to gain access to Iran. The purpose of this waiver, signed by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, means the transfer of Iranian funds in limited accounts to exporters in Japan and the Republic of Korea.

The US will not allow funds to be transferred to Iran

The State Department, meanwhile, has said it will not allow funds to be transferred to Iran and will only allow repayments of Japanese and Korean companies that exported non-sanctioned goods and services before the US administration tightened US sanctions.” Wrote the state-run daily Jahan-e-Sanat in this regard on July 15.

The media linked with the regime’s Ex-President Hassan Rouhani‘s faction reacted to the US government’s action in two ways.

Some saw it as a favourable indication from the US government and the renewal of the Iran nuclear deal, or JCPOA, while others saw it with scepticism and concern.

The fate of any money entering Iran is uncertain

The issue that has captivated the interest of the state media is not the release of these assets, but the widespread corruption that has infected the regime’s government, and the fate of any money entering the country is uncertain.

“We wished that the gentlemen of the new and old governments do not manoeuvre so much on this money. This is the unreasonable provocation of society. If the JCPOA is revived, no money will run into the country, but the doors may be opened for investment to some extent. With optimism maybe tomorrow Biden will have a stroke and Trump will come again and say I do not accept the JCPOA.” Aftab-e-Yazd newspaper wrote in an article titled ‘These should be told to the people.

The US was frustrated with the negotiations with Iran

According to the Jahan-e-Sanat newspaper, government analyst, Ali Bigdeli is less optimistic about providing Iran access to its funds. “What has been reported in the news about the exchange of blocked Iranian currency is actually about their joy, but it cannot be very pleasing.

Let us not forget that the recent orientation of the Americans shows that they are frustrated with the negotiations with Iran and are likely to take other paths.”

While describing the American action as insignificant and a “bit of hope,” the Jahan-e-Sanat daily thought it was unnecessary to portray it as a major event.

The dollars are not on the way for Iran

“As some people think, the dollars are not on the way for Iran to spend it for its wishes and its daily needs…” “If the US has opened the pocket for us and with a little flexibility, it allows us to use our money, it has definitely expectations, expectations that must have a positive answer, to lead to the settlement of cases and the agreement in Vienna,” Jahan-e-Sanat continued.

Despite the fact that the media has not provided a clear explanation for these expectations, US officials have made it clear. Since the beginning of the JCPOA talks, the US has maintained that the 2015 agreement is insufficient for them and that the regime must negotiate its missile programme and domestic policy.

