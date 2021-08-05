Iranian Regime Grows Weaker as Internal and External Political Crises Intensifies

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that Iran’s regime’s problems have become more evident every day in recent years.

The regime’s attempt to hide this weakness through pointless activities such as its missile and nuclear programs that have not only failed but have increased public frustration with the regime’s waste of resources on malign activities, as well as international determination to counter the regime and prevent it from becoming a nuclear power.

The regime hoped that after the Trump administration withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, the new US administration would meet the regime’s demands and return to the 2015 JCPOA without any safeguards or additional demands, but this won’t happen.

On July 29, the state-run website Asr-e-Iran acknowledged that the US did not accept the regime’s avarice, adding, “According to a recent statement by Iran’s representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency, US diplomats have refused to lift more than 500 sanctions against various Iranian individuals and entities in the last six rounds of the Vienna talks.”

“According to Kazem Gharib Abadi, Iran’s representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Americans insisted on including issues outside the scope of the Iranian nuclear issue during the Vienna talks, and they have insisted on adding a clause on negotiations on regional issues to the agreement to revive the JCPOA,” it continued, frustrated.

“At the same time, Washington has emphasized that the US will wait for the establishment of Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi’s government before continuing the Vienna talks, but Washington has limited the opportunity for Vienna talks to revive the JCPOA and will make no further concessions.”

On July 28, the AXIOS website published an interview with a US official explaining Washington’s attitude, writing:

“The official stressed that the window for reaching a deal won’t be open for much longer, and the Iranians should return to the table quickly. “We also hope they don’t think they will get more than the previous government because they are tougher.

It’s not about being tougher, it’s about fully implementing the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal. The U.S. position will not change, and the Iranians will not be able to reinvent the nuclear deal or be in a situation where they do less, and we do more.”

The regime’s situation has deteriorated to the point where state television has been compelled to confess that they no longer have the opportunity to lobby the US government and are losing political ground.

“Now you see a week among the US senators, some of them are writing letters,” state television channel Two said on July 28. Many of them are writing Mr. Biden letters stating that whatever arrangement you reach with Iran when we take power, we will renege on all of them.

Furthermore, Mohammad Jamshidi, a regime expert in international affairs, identified the major cause of the government’s weakness, saying:

“The 2009 sedition (2009 protests) that took place, after which we had the resolution of 1929 and the heavy unilateral sanctions of the United States.

Haj Qasem Soleimani was martyred because of the riots of November 2019. When the other side sees that you are weak and confused, he moves towards hitting more.”

