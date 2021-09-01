Iranian Regime’s Deadlock Becomes Clear, as Nuclear Negotiations Worsen

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the Vienna negotiations are in a coma after several months of ups and downs, and the future is uncertain, and the talks have devolved into a shambles.

A new JCPOA for 2021

Although it was believed that sanctions would be lifted before Iran’s presidential election in June 2021, this did not happen, and former Foreign Minister Zarif said that the negotiating file had been handed over to the 13th (next) government.

Mullahs’ regime wants to re-establish the 2015 JCPOA

The Iranian leadership wants to re-establish the 2015 JCPOA, but Western countries, particularly the United States, are insisting on a new JCPOA in 2021. A new JCPOA for 2021, in which Iran’s regime renounces its regional engagement and missile programs, and, more crucially, respects human rights.

In an interview with Politico on August 28, Robert Mali, the US’s special envoy for Iran, said, “Now there is a big question mark over the fate of the JCPOA,” Meanwhile, the country is in the midst of an economic downturn, and the people are grappling with terrible living conditions and rising cost.

Unwilling to comply with new requirements

The regime is unwilling to accept or comply with these new requirements. The Iranian regime, like a parasite growing on the rotten tree trunk of medieval religious dogmas, is alien to the values of the twenty-first century.

Mullah’s regime unable to meet the economic, political, and cultural demands of its people, has always been based on two pillars: internal repression and regional intervention or terrorism as a cover for internal repression. That is how the mullah’s regime has managed to prolong its existence for 42 years.

Policies of intervention and terrorism

As a result, the Iranian dictatorship will never be able to abandon its policies of intervention and terrorism because it is unable to stop its domestic repression machine.

Because of the volatile nature of Iranian society and the high degree of public discontent, the government is well aware that any retreat from the current tyranny will result in social unrest, additional demonstrations, and the regime’s inevitable collapse.

MEK the mullahs’ sworn foes

For 42 years, the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), has been the mullahs’ sworn foes, trying to replace the Islamic Republic with a secular government and gender equality.

According to Iran’s security services, Maryam Rajavi, the MEK’s leader, has managed to gain the sympathy of a large number of ordinary Iranians.

In July 2021, they held a three-day worldwide online conference where 1,000 politicians and MPs were asked to adopt strong positions against Iran.

July online meeting directly to showcase MEK presence

“Members of insurgent groups from different cities of the country joined the July online meeting directly to showcase their presence to the political officials and the media, and prove that the MEK has many supporters and insurgents among the ordinary people,” wrote Mostaghel Newspaper, on August 23.

The catastrophic shortfall of Corona vaccines

Even if all sanctions are repealed, the regime will still have to cope with a catastrophic shortfall of Corona vaccines, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the coronavirus death toll in 547 cities surpasses 397,000.

The massacre of 30,000 political prisoners in the summer of 1988, among other atrocities committed during its 42-year reign.

The Iranian people and their resistance will not allow this dictatorship to escape justice, and this regime is doomed.

