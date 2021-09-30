Iran’s Refuses UN Inspectors Access to Nuclear Facilities, Breaching its Commitments

The Iranian regime has backed down on its obligations less than two weeks after negotiating an agreement to enable UN inspectors to fix monitoring equipment at its nuclear facilities.

Tehran is preventing the UN nuclear watchdog

Tehran is preventing the UN nuclear watchdog from maintaining its monitoring equipment at one of its installations, according to a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“The (IAEA) Director General (Rafael Grossi) emphasizes that Iran’s refusal to allow the agency access to the TESA Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing workshop is in violation of the joint statement’s agreed terms,” the IAEA said in a statement.

Grossi traveled to Tehran

In mid-September, Grossi traveled to Tehran and struck an agreement with the Iranian regime to resume the long-overdue servicing of its nuclear-related equipment.

The deal was intended to defuse tensions with the international community ahead of the IAEA Board of Governors meeting and pave the way for the resumption of talks over Iran’s nuclear program.

Grossi claimed his discussions with Iranian authorities as “constructive” and “a measure to allow time for diplomacy” at the time.

Dangerous and aggressive actions

However, events have developed in less than two weeks that show the government has once again lured the international community in order to buy more time and avoid rolling back its dangerous and aggressive actions.

The dictatorship misled the IAEA Board of Governors into not approving a draft resolution in exchange for nothing. Meanwhile, Iran has kept a lid on persistent suspicions about its nuclear program, such as unanswered questions regarding uranium traces discovered at three undeclared facilities.

It has also refused to diminish its stockpile of highly enriched uranium in accordance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). In the meantime, Iranian regime officials continue to make statements that demonstrate their disregard for their commitments.

Iran can enrich uranium to 90% purity

Hassan Rouhani, the regime’s outgoing president, stated in July that “Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization can enrich uranium by 20% to 60%, and if our reactors require it, it can enrich uranium to 90% purity.”

Ebrahim Raisi, the regime’s new president, named Mohammad Eslami as the new head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization in late August (AEOI). Eslami has a close relationship with the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), the military organization in charge of the regime’s nuclear weapons program. In a meeting with A. Q. Khan, the “father of Pakistan’s nuclear program,” he was among a tiny handful of IRGC officials who kicked off the atomic bomb activities.

Raisi underlined in a recent speech to the United Nations General Assembly that his regime would not comply with the JCPOA unless all sanctions were withdrawn. He made no mention of his regime’s deadly high-enriched uranium stockpile.

The regime’s intention to dither and delay

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the regime’s new foreign minister, laid out the regime’s intention to dither and delay, saying in early September that it would take “two to three months for the new administration to establish and do planning for any sort of decision” on continuing nuclear negotiations.

While the international community continues to turn a blind eye to Tehran’s nuclear goals by ignoring its aggressions, the regime is taking advantage of its adversaries’ lack of resolve to pursue its destructive nuclear weapons program. This regime has demonstrated time and time again that compromises will not bring it down.

Follow Maryam Rajavi’s on her site Twitter & Facebook and follow NCRI (Twitter & Facebook)

MEK Iran (on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube