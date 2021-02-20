The Mullahs Continue to Taunt the International Community

The regime in Iran continues to taunt and blackmail the international community over its professed commitment to developing a peaceful nuclear capacity. On the one hand, the regime’s leaders pretend that all along they only wanted to develop the capacity to use nuclear energy for energy generation. On the other hand, are veiled threats that if the international community doesn’t do what the regime wants they will plow ahead with developing a nuclear weapon capacity.

It has been reported by Iranian opposition organizations that Mahmoud Alavi, the regime’s Intelligence Minister, has said that “Iran wouldn’t be to blame if it went ahead to acquire nuclear capability” if the West pushed Iran in a “certain direction.”

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) said in their report that “the Intelligence Minister’s comments prove that this is not the case at all, as has been suspected for many years. Policymakers in the West should keep this in consideration when responding to the regime’s nuclear threats.”

Not long before a South Korean chemical tanker, the Hanguk Chemi was hijacked by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the Persian Gulf, the MEK had revealed that the regime’s nuclear capability had gone ahead by a notch when it started enriching uranium to the 20% level at the Fordow nuclear site, not far out of Tehran.

The regime has also been accused by the opposition of detaining people with foreign passports within Iran in order to achieve prisoner swaps with foreign governments.

Iran was hoping that the incoming Biden administration in the U.S. would lift sanctions and reengage with the JCPOA nuclear deal, as hinted by Mr. Biden during the run-up to the U.S. election. However, Biden has made it clear that any easing of sanctions and JCPOA re-engagement will be dependent on Iran meeting its international obligations and desisting from ‘malign behavior.’

As the MEK said: “It [the regime] played hard on the peaceful nature of its nuclear program…the US maintained that Iran would have to become compliant with the terms of the nuclear deal before there was any sanctions relief,”

Referring to the Intelligence Minister’s veiled threats and ambiguous comments, the MEK said that “this is part of the regime’s propaganda. Its propaganda machine is huge and involves large networks of foreign ‘journalists’ and lobbies across the world.” The comments by Alavi show that Iran cannot be trusted, says the opposition organization.

The MEK went on to say that many ‘journalists’ and ‘are working undercover as diplomats in Iranian embassies. Their job is to manipulate foreign governments into appeasing the Iranian regime in the hope that it will moderate. “The more the West turns a blind eye to the regime, the more emboldened it becomes. This is something that has been proven time and time again. It would be in the best interests of the international community and the suppressed people of Iran if this changed.”

