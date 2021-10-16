The Underlying Reason of Iran’s Nuclear Extortion Program

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that Iran’s nuclear commander recently told state media that the government has generated more than 120 kg of 20% enriched uranium.

The head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization

Mohammad Eslami, the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), said in an interview with state media on Saturday that the rise in enriched uranium is in accordance with a law passed by the Majlis (parliament).

“We have surpassed the 120-kilogram figure and in this regard, we’re ahead of schedule,” Eslami remarked.

Eslami’s comments come as the regime faces mounting pressure to adhere to the 2015 nuclear deal, technically known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The regime is required by the JCPOA to keep its uranium enrichment below 3.67% and its stockpile below 300 kilogrammes.

Eslami’s announcements are the latest in a long line of extortion methods used by the regime as foreign powers try to restart nuclear talks and bring Tehran back within the JCPOA’s constraints.

Mullahs have demanded the total easing of sanctions

Before resuming negotiations, the government has demanded the total easing of sanctions as well as the release of frozen assets. Simultaneously, the regime has increased its nuclear operations, refused to clarify confusing areas of its nuclear programme, and denied UN inspectors access to nuclear installations.

Despite agreeing to let inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to investigate a facility in Karaj during a meeting with the head of the UN nuclear watchdog in September, Eslami stated in the interview on Sunday that the government would not allow them to do so.

Tehran is facing an increasing struggle in funding its international terror activities as well as its domestic nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles programmes. This is why it is continuously pushing for sanctions to be lifted and access to frozen assets to be granted.

Disastrous covid outbreak

At the same time, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) announced on Friday, October 15, 2021, that the Coronavirus death toll in 547 cities across Iran had passed 457,100. the regime is dealing with a restive population of 80 million people who are fed up with the mullahs’ 42-year reign of corruption, repression, terrorism, and warmongering.

Despite the regime’s brutal suppression of popular protests and a disastrous covid outbreak exacerbated by the mullahs’ criminal policies, people from all walks of life take to the streets and demonstrate to express their demands. Every day, the number and size of these protest movements grow, even as the regime’s repressive machinery loses efficiency.

The international community must not be deceived

The regime has reached a stalemate as a result of these factors. If the regime were engaging with the international community in good faith, it would stop enriching uranium and allow IAEA inspectors to examine its facilities. However, while the administration tries to extract money from the international community, it is unable to offer any concessions in return.

However, such a move would reveal the regime’s vulnerability, with immediate consequences both inside Iran and abroad. It would embolden demonstrators in their demands and desire for regime change, as well as erode the dictatorship’s own rank-and-file morale, making it more difficult for the regime to maintain power.

The international community must not be deceived by the regime’s aggressive tactics in such a situation. Appeasement and concessions throughout four decades have only strengthened the regime’s pursuit of nuclear weapons, terrorist activities, and human rights violations. Only a tough policy can bring this criminal regime to justice.

