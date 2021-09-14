Western Powers Must Put an End to Iran’s Nuclear Extortion

If there were any concerns that the Iranian regime is speeding up its nuclear programme despite Western engagement, they should be put to rest after two recent UN nuclear watchdog assessments, According to the Iranian opposition group the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), analyses.

EU should reconsider their appeasing approach

Western parties, particularly the European Union, should reconsider their appeasing approach in dealing with blatant theocratic rule.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) released two reports on Tuesday that documented the regime’s illicit nuclear operations as well as the agency’s obstruction of monitoring activities. The IAEA also warned that the government possesses 10 kilogrammes of uranium enriched to near-weapons grade.

Iran is in clear breach of the nuclear deal

In addition, Tehran has stockpiled more than 80 kilogrammes of 20% enriched uranium. The regime is not allowed to enrich uranium above 3.5% under the conditions of the 2015 nuclear deal.

As a result, Tehran is in clear breach of the nuclear deal.

Since February, the IAEA’s verification and monitoring activities have been “seriously undermined” by Tehran’s reluctance to allow inspectors access to IAEA monitoring equipment.

A key step in the development of a nuclear weapon

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed in February that the regime had generated 3.6 grammes of uranium metal at the Isfahan nuclear reactor. This is a “key step in the development of a nuclear weapon,” according to European experts.

“The presence of multiple anthropogenic uranium particles at three locations in Iran not declared to the Agency, as well as the presence of isotopically altered particles at one of these locations, is a clear indication that nuclear material and/or equipment contaminated by nuclear material has been present at these locations,” by one of the recent reports.

Western concessions to the Iranian regime on its nuclear

As parties to the 2015 nuclear agreement have had numerous rounds of discussions in Vienna to bring the Iranian regime back into compliance with the deal, the regime’s provocative behaviours have increased. The most recent round finished in June, just ahead of the regime’s rigged presidential election.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), spoke out against Western concessions to the Iranian regime on its nuclear programme at the Free Iran World Summit in July.

Mullahs regime has been deceiving the world

“While the regime has been deceiving the world about its nuclear programme, the international community has been attempting to stop or curtail this project by granting concessions or showing complacency,” she said.

“Any agreement that does not completely close down the regime’s bomb-making, enrichment, and nuclear facilities is unacceptable,” Mrs. Rajavi said. ” And the people of Iran will not accept it.”

Concessions will only encourage more hostile behaviour

Nothing less must be tolerated by the world community. The regime is attempting to compel its adversaries to make unilateral concessions to it, and making concessions will only encourage more hostile behaviour.

The IAEA’s most recent findings demonstrate once again that the clerical regime will not relinquish its nuclear weaponization programme as a means of ensuring its survival. Meanwhile, Tehran is attempting to coerce the international community into lifting sanctions and easing pressure on the government over its missile programme and regional activity.

Iran remains unrelenting in its pursuit of the bomb

Mohammad Eslami’s recent appointment as the key liaison with Pakistani nuclear scientist Abdul Qadir Khan in the worldwide clandestine market for acquiring nuclear weapons technology shows that Tehran remains unrelenting in its pursuit of the bomb.

As a result, the United Nations must declare Iran’s dictatorship to be the primary threat to global peace and security and implement Chapter Seven of its charter.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube