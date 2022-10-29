42nd day of protests begins in Iran’s Mahabad and Khorramabad cities

Citizens in West Azerbaijan Lorestan provinces resume demonstrations on October 27, day 42 of Iran’s nationwide protests. Footage shows a large crowd gathering at the local cemeteries in Mahabad to attend the funeral of the late Esmail [Simko] Maloudi. Mr. Moloudi, 35, was shot dead by authorities last night for taking part in anti-regime protests.

West Azarbaijan, NW #Iran—Mahabad citizens attending the funeral of the late Esmail Moloudi, chanting:

Death to Khamenei!#MahsaAmini🌹 pic.twitter.com/lKbJsYlPq7 — Iran News Update (@IranNewsUpdate1) October 27, 2022

Following that, outraged citizens attacked government offices, seizing and torching the local governorate, security forces station 11, the treasury office, the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) affiliated Sepah bank, and another security center. According to local reports, citizens liberated several streets for several hours.

According to the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the regime has killed over 450 people, injured tens of thousands, and imprisoned over 25,000. The MEK has released the names of 300 protesters who were killed.

West Azarbaijan, NW #Iran—Citizens heading toward the local governorate in Mahabad following the regime's murder of Esmail Moloudi, 35, last night. Authorities have reportedly opened fire on citizens. Tune in…#MahsaAmini🌹 pic.twitter.com/xUCqaiV79J — Iran News Update (@IranNewsUpdate1) October 27, 2022

Khorramabad expresses outrage at the regime’s murder of Nika Shakarami

Many citizens also attended the late Nika Shakarami’s commemoration ceremony on October 27. On September 20, she was reportedly apprehended by regime security forces in Tehran. IRGC interrogators tortured her to death, but they claimed she committed suicide by falling from a great height.

Nonetheless, no one believed the regime’s claims or propaganda campaigns. Nika Shakarami’s heinous murder sparked outrage across the country, particularly in her hometown of Khorramabad.

People continued to demonstrate in most Iranian cities on Wednesday, October 26, the 40th day after Mahsa Amini’s death. Demonstrations and people resistance occurred in dozens of regions, with barriers erected on the streets. As the regime late at night confessed in many places, they have lost control.

Massive demonstrations continued in Tehran, from Pounak and Saadat Abad in the northwest to Yusef Abad, Vali Asr, and Northern Kargar in the center, to Yakhchi Abad, Lale Zar, and Pasdaran and Qolhak. There were violent clashes between the people of Sohrevardi and the regime’s suppressive forces.

Lorestan, W #Iran—A large number of Khorramabad citizens attend the late #NikaShakarami's grave on her commemoration ceremony, chanting:

Death to Khamenei!#MahsaAmini🌹 pic.twitter.com/3ffLc4iVcS — Iran News Update (@IranNewsUpdate1) October 27, 2022

At the same time, Tehran bazaars such as Lale Zar Bazaar, Iranshahr, Baharestan, Computer Passage, Amin Hozour Bazaar, Cheragh Bargh, Kashani, Nowroz Khan, Bein Al-Haramein, Sarai Melli, and Bagh Sepehsalar were closed and stopped operating.

Students from many universities in Tehran, including Sharif Industrial, National, Science and Technology, Khawaja Nasir, Al-Zahra, and others, took part in the demonstrations. Students at Tehran’s National University, Al-Zahra, and Kuy-e-Daneshgah were attacked with tear gas and birdshot by Basij forces and repressive forces.

The special guard attacked a group of doctors protesting in front of the medical system organization, injuring several of those present. Because of this repressive behavior, the vice president of the medical system organization resigned in protest.

West Azarbaijan, NW #Iran—Footage shows outraged citizens have torched the local governorate in Mahabad following security forces opening fire on protesters and the murder of Esmail Moloudi, 35, last night.#NikaShakarami💔#MahsaAmini🌹 pic.twitter.com/6osOFWsfJC — Iran News Update (@IranNewsUpdate1) October 27, 2022

There were major clashes in western cities such as Sanandaj, Kamyaran, and Bukan, as well as Qasr Shirin and Saqqez. People set fire to several police stations and patrol vehicles. Several banks in Qasr Shirin were set on fire.

Clashes and protests erupted in the majority of Iran’s major cities, from Isfahan and Tabriz to Mashhad, Rasht, and Ahvaz. According to preliminary data, the uprising occurred last night in over 50 cities.