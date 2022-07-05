Activities of Resistance Units in 11 Cities inside Iran

On Saturday, July 3rd, MEK supporters and Resistance Units continued their anti-repression activities in Tehran and various cities including Qazvin, Babol, Sari, Ahvaz, Mashhad, Nishapur, Karaj, Shiraz, Khorram Abad, and Bandar Abbas.

Some of the placards and leaflets read: “Democracy and freedom with Maryam Rajavi”, “Free Iran with Maryam Rajavi”, “Death to Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”, “Neither the Shah nor the Leader (Khamenei)”, “Massoud Rajavi: No power in the world can prevent the uprising and victory of the Iranian people”,

“Maryam Rajavi: We desire democracy, freedom, and equality”, “Maryam Rajavi: This most beautiful homeland can and should be freed from the yoke of the mullahs”, “Maryam Rajavi: There is no force in the world stronger than our will for freedom”,

“Maryam Rajavi: the Resistance holds the key to overthrowing the ruling theocracy”, “Maryam Rajavi is the symbol of tomorrow’s free Iran”, and “Maryam Rajavi: You can and should break the spell of repression”.Pictures of some of these activities are given.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTub