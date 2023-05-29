Ali Shamkhani’s dismissal: A signal of growing discord in Iran’s regime

The dismissal followed months of speculations and upheaval within the Iranian regime. Shamkhani, a significant figure with close ties to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, hinted at his departure with a cryptic tweet last week, leading to an official announcement within 24 hours. This development sparked interest due to the pivotal role the SNSC plays in Iran’s governance, overseeing everything from foreign policy to domestic unrest, and reporting directly to Khamenei.

Multiple theories circulate as to why Khamenei dismissed Shamkhani amid a nationwide uprising and Iran’s growing international isolation. Some attribute it to “security breaches,” citing the execution of Shamkhani’s advisor, Alireza Akbari, on espionage charges. However, this event in itself seems insufficient to result in Shamkhani’s removal, considering his powerful position and alliance with Khamenei.

According to experts, the most likely reason for the firing is increasing infighting within the regime. Shamkhani and President Ebrahim Raisi reportedly clashed, leading to rumours of Shamkhani’s possible dismissal. A leaked document suggested Khamenei was dissatisfied with Shamkhani’s lack of action during anti-regime protests last year.

Born in 1955 in Khuzestan, Shamkhani quickly rose through the ranks after the 1979 revolution, becoming a founder of the IRGC and a top commander during the Iran-Iraq war. Following the 2020 US airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani, IRGC’s Quds Force chief, Shamkhani warned of significant retaliation.

However, his tenure was not without controversy. Shamkhani is known to control a vast financial empire, with accusations of corruption and financial misdeeds surrounding him and his associates. Revelations about luxury properties and corporate schemes to evade international sanctions have further tarnished his reputation.

#Corruption in the Mullahs’ Regime Ruling #Iran – Part 6

Ali Shamkhani is the secretary of the regime’s Supreme National Security Council. He is now a super-corrupt official. He and his ilk are among many symbols of the regime’s “systematic corruption.”https://t.co/48pkuEUWDx — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) June 3, 2020

Replacing Shamkhani is Ali Akbar Ahmadian, born in 1960 in Kerman province. Ahmadian left education to join the warfront following the 1979 revolution. Rising through the ranks, he took on roles such as the organizer and head of the 6th IRGC region, a key figure in the transformation of the IRGC Navy, and the head of the IRGC’s strategic center, amongst others. Many predicted Khamenei would eventually appoint Ahmadian as Shamkhani’s replacement.

Despite attempts to present this replacement as routine, it reveals an escalating power struggle and internal discord within the Iranian regime. The dismissal of a top-ranking official like Shamkhani, a career criminal and close confidant, suggests a deep-seated division that could potentially resurface, shaking Iran’s political landscape.

