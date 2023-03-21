Amb. Lincoln Bloomfield dispels allegations about Iran’s opposition group

The ambassador also rejected the idea of the return of the deposed monarchy to Iran and criticized Reza Pahlavi, Shah’s offspring, for promoting the overthrown Pahlavi dictatorship.

“Freedom is a divine gift to mankind. Anyone who seeks to abrogate the freedom of discussion and criticism does not comprehend Islam.”

“It is not enough to have gone through the trials of repression, imprisonment, torture, and executions under the Shah and the Mullahs. The Mujahideen must also pass the test of general elections.”

Thirty-one years later, President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) reiterated the same statement and expressed her willingness to sit in loyal opposition in a democratic Iran. The ambassador stressed that the NCRI is the only voice speaking for the Iranian people’s aspirations and the goal of the organized resistance since the MEK’s foundation.

Ambassador Bloomfield criticized Reza Pahlavi’s supporters and their promotion of Parviz Sabeti, the number two in his father’s dreaded SAVAK security force, as “the nightmare of future terrorists.”

As the Iranian people led by women and girls of Iran put their lives on the line, facing beatings, poison gas, long prison sentences, and hanging, Ambassador Bloomfield called on everyone to demand the truth and stop amplifying false history. He also stressed that the embattled regime in Tehran has no legitimacy and must be held accountable for its crimes at home and abroad.

The ambassador urged the press to dig deeper and understand what people in Iran are risking their lives for when they see someone from SAVAK standing up.

In conclusion, Ambassador Bloomfield urged everyone to stand with the brave and noble Iranian people and not to give brutal criminals a pass. As the new year arrived, he emphasized the need to mark an end to four decades of allowing the Tehran dictatorship to make us forget the truth, repeat falsehoods and propaganda, and live in fear of offending the world’s most lawless state actor.

