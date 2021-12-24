American Politicians Call for Tougher Policy Against Iran’s Nuclear Extortion Campaign

At an event organised by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on Wednesday, renowned American lawmakers and academics emphasised the importance of raising pressure on the Iranian regime to confront Tehran’s hostile activities.

IRGC’s Rising Drone Threat

Alireza Jafarzadeh, the NCRI-US Deputy Director, moderated the discussion. Mr Jafarzadeh stated in his statements that the Iranian Resistance uncovers “for the first time a number of Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) front companies running the regime’s drone programme” in the book “IRAN: IRGC’s Rising Drone Threat; A Desperate Regime’s Ploy to Project Power, Incite War.” The IRGC employs these companies, which have civilian names. They supply the UAV programme with parts and accessories. They are doing what the IRGC is unable to do. They are assisting the IRGC in evading sanctions. It’s a smuggling ring.”

Mr. Jafarzadeh emphasised the importance of dealing “firmly with this regime.” It should not be exempt from sanctions. All UN Security Council decisions must be reinstated.”

Other attendees at Wednesday’s seminar echoed this call to firmness. “Not only do we need to change course toward Iran to limit its threats, but we also need to use this opportunity to show our friends and enemies that we’re willing to be tough,” stated Senator Joe Lieberman, a former United States Senator and Presidential contender.

” It’s important that the United States be tougher with Iran.”

“It’s not only important that the United States change and toughen our position, in fact, to step back from the JCPOA in negotiations as they’re currently constituted in Vienna,” Senator Lieberman said, “but it’s also important that the United States be tougher with Iran.”

Ambassador Robert Joseph, the former Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, echoed this appeal, emphasising that the Iranian regime’s extortion effort reveals the regime’s vulnerability.

“This is a despicable regime that wants the US, Europe, and others to focus on the JCPOA negotiations rather than its internal vulnerabilities, as those negotiations provide both a sense of legitimacy and a convenient diversion from its dire domestic situation.” And if it succeeds, the outcome will provide a lifeline for Iran’s authorities,” he warned. He further stated that the choice of Ebrahim Raisi, a documented human rights abuser, demonstrates “the mullahs’ moral bankruptcy.”

” It also has the potential to start a nuclear war”

American political scientist and national security analyst Matthew Kroenig, PhD, also gave his thoughts on Iran’s mounting threats. He stated that if Iran obtains a nuclear weapon, “it will pursue more aggressive policies in the region.” It also has the potential to start a nuclear war. This is a project they’ve been working on for over two decades.”

He emphasised the need for “a stronger pressure track.” “The regime must realise that if it continues on its current course, it will face consequences.” It is critical to support the Iranian people’s democratic aspirations. Finally, as a last resort, we must maintain a military option on the table to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.”

Mr Jonathan Ruhe, JINSA Director of Foreign Policy, was the final speaker at Wednesday’s programme. Mr Ruhe alluded to the Iranian regime’s growing threat of UAVs and missile technologies. “Iran’s ability to spread these capabilities throughout the region is also critical.” With overlapping fields of fire, it encircles the Middle East. It’s necessary to have a 360-degree perspective, which makes air defence more difficult.”

Iran’s government only understands the language of firmness

He emphasised, as did other speakers at the event, that “genuine sanctions enforcement on Iran’s capabilities to procure the material for these activities” is necessary.

This meeting and its attendees once again demonstrated that Iran’s government only understands the language of firmness and that making any concessions would only encourage the regime to escalate its destabilising actions around the world.

