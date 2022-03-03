Anti-Regime Chants Broadcasted by MEK Resistance Units in Iran’s Two Major Cities

Members of Resistance Units, an Iranian opposition network associated to the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), are releasing more anti-regime audiotapes in Tehran and Mashhad, according to reports and video evidence from within Iran.

Anti-regime chants were heard in the crowded vicinity of Tehran’s Rudaki Street at 7 p.m. local time. The following were some of the slogans:

“Death to Khamenei, Hail to Rajavi!” they chanted, referring to the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Iranian Resistance leaders Massoud Rajavi and Maryam Rajavi, the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s President-elect (NCRI).

February 28 – Tehran, #Iran

These anti-slogan chants were played:

"Death to Khamenei! Hail to Rajavi!"

"Iranians are aware & they loath the Shah & the mullahs!"

"Death to Khamenei & Raisi!"

"Damn with Khomeini!"

"Death to the mullahs' principle!"pic.twitter.com/D8y2OtehPe — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) March 1, 2022

“Raisi is the executioner of 1988!” says a protester, referring to regime President Ebrahim Raisi’s direct involvement in the slaughter of over 30,000 political detainees in 1988, most of whom were MEK members and sympathizers.

February 28 – Shahriar, west of Tehran, #Iran

Vali Asr Avenue

Anti-regime slogans were played:

"Death to Khamenei! Hail to Rajavi!"

"Death to oppressors! Be it the Shah or the mullahs!"

"Death to Khamenei & Raisi!"

"Damn with Khomeini!"#FreeIran2022pic.twitter.com/TSGQBzptZj — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) March 1, 2022

“The days of the mullahs are numbered!” “The mullahs’ days are numbered, neither crown nor turban!” stressing the Iranian people’s demand for a free, democratic, and non-nuclear republic in Iran, alluding to the Iranian people’s antagonism to dictatorships such as the Shah’s, which was overthrown during the anti-monarchical revolution of 1979, and the current mullahs’ rule.

February 19 – Tehran, #Iran

Tajrish Bazaar

Anti-regime slogans were broadcast:

"Death to Khamenei, Hail to Rajavi!"

"Neither crown, nor turbans, the mullahs' days are numbered!"

"Raisi is the executioner of 1988!"#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/4Nhh6DWflx — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) February 20, 2022

On Mashhad’s iconic 17th Shahrivar Street, at 8 p.m. local time, fragments of a speech delivered by Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and anti-regime shouts were played. Moreover, on February 19, people at Tehran’s Tajrish Bazaar heard similar anti-regime chanting. Finally, on February 11, the anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Revolution, anti-regime slogans were aired over the loudspeakers of a Saderat Bank branch in Shahriar, west of Tehran.

At the time, locals thought the market’s computer system had been hacked. The incident occurred mere weeks after the regime’s state-run broadcasting infrastructure was disrupted, resulting in photos of Iranian Resistance leaders being broadcast on state television.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook) and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube