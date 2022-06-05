Anti-regime protests continue for the sixth night in a row all across Iran

For the sixth night in a row, anti-regime protests erupted in several cities across Iran on Monday night, May 30. People took to the streets in solidarity with the people of Abadan in the cities of Abadan, Shadegan, and Izeh in Khuzestan province, Bushehr in Hormozgan province, Tehran, Zavareh in Isfahan province, and Kazerun in Fars province, according to activists.

These memorials were held in honour of the 33 people killed when Abadan’s 10-story Metropol tower collapsed on May 23. Others were injured, according to reports, and dozens are still believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

Earlier today, soccer fans in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium began chanting “Abadan! Abadan!” in solidarity with the people of the southwest Iranian city as they celebrated their team’s victory in the Iranian football league. Security forces from the regime attacked locals who were holding a gathering in the capital’s southern district. Residents were also heard chanting “Death to Khamenei!” in reference to the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

May 28 – Behbahan, southwest #Iran

Locals are in the streets rallying and mourning in solidarity with the people of #Abadan who saw at least 28 people die in the May 23 collapsing of the city's 10-story Metropol tower.pic.twitter.com/09C1C3UbsS — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) May 28, 2022

On Sunday, people took to the streets for the fifth night in a row. Demonstrations against the regime took place in Abadan, Masjed Soleyman, and Kazerun. People in these cities held rallies in support of the people of Abadan. Authorities in Khuzestan and other provinces are reportedly disrupting internet access. Residents in Tehran were prevented from holding a vigil in solidarity with the people of Abadan by anti-riot units dispatched to the city theatre.

A gathering of regime officials and security forces in Abadan was also booed and disrupted by locals, who chanted: “I will kill those who killed my brother!” “We are ready for war and will fight to the end!” “Shame on you!” “Basiji, get lost!” referring to members of the regime’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Basij forces.

May 30 – Tehran, #Iran

Regime security forces in a southern district of the Iranian capital are seen attacking a group of locals as they hold anti-regime rallies.#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/oJFB84gImr — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) May 30, 2022

On Saturday night, similar protests were held in Tehran, Shahr-e Rey, Andimeshk, Behbahan, Qom, Minoo Island, and Susangerd.

Stores were also forced to close by security forces, who detained and transported their owners to unknown locations. Residents in Tehran held a vigil for the people of Abadan and rallied, chanting “Death to the dictator!” in reference to the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, despite the regime’s harsh measures.

May 31 – Fuladshahr, central #Iran

Locals have launched anti-regime protests in solidarity with Abadan.#IranProtestspic.twitter.com/DRjupS9EMY — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) May 31, 2022

The Metropol tower collapse sparked widespread protests that quickly spread to include the entire regime, particularly senior officials like Khamenei and regime President Ebrahim Raisi.

Authorities cut off internet access in many cities to prevent the spread of information about the protests and as a prelude to repressive measures. Security forces loyal to the regime used anti-riot pellet guns against protesters in Shahin Shahr, Isfahan province, according to reports circulating on social media platforms.

