Authorities Make Ambiguous Statements in the Wake of Explosions in West Iran

A series of massive explosions were heard Friday night in Western Iran’s Kermanshah, Hamedan, and Kurdistan regions. The blasts, which jolted the city, were described as horrifying by some on social media.

The Iranian regime first did not mention anything about the incident, but after it had gained widespread attention on social media, the state media began to issue contradictory claims. The sound of the explosions was the result of defense practice, according to Saberin News, which is linked with the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).

The blasts jolted the city

The governor of Assadabad in Hamedan province, Saeed Ketabi, then contradicted Saberin News and verified the bombings, but maintained the cause was unknown.

The spokesman for the regime’s parliament’s Security Committee, Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini, also stated that he had informed the appropriate agencies, but that the cause of the explosions was yet uncertain.

The governor of Assadabad County, according to the IRGC-owned Fars News Agency, is examining the matter, but no report will be made public. “All groups are currently under investigation, and we are in contact with everyone.” Nothing has happened in the fields of gas, emergency, or fire, and the crisis management headquarters is keeping an eye on things, he added.”

The state media began to publish contradictory allegations

“An informed source in the Armed Forces disputed the reports, claiming that the sound had nothing to do with the Armed Forces’ actions or any defense systems being tested,” the IRGC’s Quds Force-affiliated Tasnim News Agency stated. He also refuted internet speculation linking the explosions to sabotage activities and foreign country attacks, while emphasizing that lightning struck the western region of the country.

According to ISNA, the semi-official news agency, the political and security deputy of Hamedan governorate claimed that the source of last night’s explosion is believed to be related to some training processes. “Our checks confirmed that there had been no explosions in Hamedan Province,” Mehdi Babalhawaeji remarked. These incidents had place in adjacent provinces. The governor has called the governors of adjacent areas, who have also confirmed that there have been no explosions.”

“Last night, no training, exercises, or operational procedures were carried out in the integrated air defense network of the country,” a representative for the Khatam al-Anbiya air defense facility said. “All suspicions in this regard are denied.”

