Belgian Court Confirms Sentence for Perpetrators of 2018 Terrorist Foiled Plot

On Tuesday, May 10, the Antwerp Court of Appeals in Belgium issued its final ruling on sentences approved for three accomplices of Assadollah Assadi, a mullahs’ regime terrorist diplomat, for plotting to bomb an Iranian Resistance rally in Villepinte, Paris, on June 30, 2018. Assadi had been sentenced to 20 years in prison previously. The sentence for the other three agents of the clerical regime’s Intelligence Ministry under Assadi’s command was confirmed by the Court of Appeals on Tuesday.

The court ruling and years of investigation leave no doubt that the bombing plot would have been the deadliest terrorist incident in Europe, according to Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). The prosecution and punishment of the perpetrators, while necessary, are insufficient.

The main perpetrators and directors of the crime, namely Khamenei and his regime’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, the Foreign and Intelligence Ministers at the time, and other regime officials in the Supreme Security Council, must all be brought to justice.

These are the same people who have committed countless terrorist crimes in the last four decades, including the murder of 1,500 young people during the November 2019 uprising, 120,000 political executions, including the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988, and plundering of the Iranian nation’s wealth and resources.

They are now attempting to blackmail, coerce, and bargain their way out, as is customary, but they must be met with a firm response by being referred to the UN Security Council, the International Criminal Court, and the Iranian people’s court in a future free Iran.

Mrs. Rajavi explained the regime leaders’ decision-making process and reiterated that the terrorist task was tasked to the Ministry of Intelligence to implement in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in her seven-hour testimony about the bombing in November 2019.

She emphasized that, following the conviction of the terrorist diplomat and his three accomplices, any delay in enacting a firm anti-religious fascism policy in Iran will encourage the country to continue and intensify its terrorism policy. Under the guise of nuclear negotiations, failing to act in the face of human rights violations and mullahs’ crimes both inside and outside Iran is a compounded error that sends a message of weakness and encourages the regime to acquire the atomic bomb.

Mrs. Rajavi demanded that all evidence and documents obtained in Assadollah Assadi’s case, as well as the names of his network of European agents documented in his booklets, be made public. She urged European security services to unmask other sleeping cells planted by the mullahs’ Intelligence Ministry and Quds Force, revoke their asylum and citizenship in Europe and the US, and close the Iranian regime’s embassies, which she described as spies’ and terrorists’ nests.

Following the ultimate ruling of the Belgian Court on the terrorist diplomat and his accomplices, EU countries must seize diplomatic relations with the religious fascist regime ruling #Iran to repel its unprecedented growing terrorist activities. #ShutdownIranTerrorEmbassies — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) May 11, 2022

