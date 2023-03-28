Belgian Liberal Party President delivers speech in support of Iranian people’s struggle for freedom

Msalmi called on western leaders and lawmakers to adopt a firm policy against the Iranian regime and denounce its oppression of the Iranian people.

Msalmi emphasized that the Iranian people have paid a heavy price for their freedom, and the international community must support them and let them know that Europe cares about human rights, justice, and a democratic, secular republic that respects human and women’s rights. “We must support our Iranian sisters and support the Iranian resistance,” said Msalmi.

Msalmi condemned the poisoning of girls at schools, calling it an attempt by the regime to silence young women and make them subordinate. However, these young women fearlessly stood up and protested against the brutal dictatorship. They reject any form of dictatorship and call for the establishment of a democratic and secular republic.

“It is no coincidence that women have such an active role in the protest in Iran for a secular and democratic republic,” said Msalmi. “It is [because of] the four decades struggle led by the Iranian democratic opposition and Mrs. Rajavi.”

Msalmi also expressed her solidarity with the families of the victims of people who are hostages in Iran, from Ahvazi to the Kurdish people. She called for an end to death, executions, and the death penalty in Iran.

Following the recent uprisings, the Belgian parliament passed a resolution calling for the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) to be added to the EU terrorist list. Msalmi stated that the European Parliament is also trying to do the same by sanctioning many of the IRGC authorities.

“We need to protect Iranian citizens against any kind of terrorism, and aggression, and also what the police is doing with young girls to force them to wear the hijab is completely horrible.”

Msalmi’s speech at the Nowruz rally in Brussels was attended by Belgian activists of Iranian descent and other supporters of the Iranian people’s struggle for freedom and democracy. Her message of support for the Iranian people’s fight for freedom and democracy was well-received by the attendees.

