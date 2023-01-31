British MP, Bob Blackman, interviewed by NCRI FAC about Iranian uprising

Bob Blackman, who is also a prominent member of the British Committee for Iran Freedom, spoke about the purpose of the January 12 Parliamentary debate in the House of Commons and his views on the future of Iran.

The purpose of the parliamentary debate was to address the violence being inflicted upon the people of Iran by the regime and to call for an end to the oppression and arbitrary use of the death penalty. Blackman emphasized that Iran has the highest number of executions of women anywhere in the world and that the regime is using the death penalty to maintain its grip on power.

“It is quite clear that the regime is using the death penalty as a means of enforcing its rule of law over the people of Iran and trying to shore up the desperate attempt by the mullahs to keep control of their country,” he said.

“The [IRGC] is the arm of the state. They are the people that are enforcing these crimes, these war crimes, crimes against humanity, against the people of Iran. And not only are they doing so within Iran, but of course, they are promoting terrorism around the world and across the west,” he continued. “You cannot trust the IRGC. They are a force for evil and therefore should be prescribed and very importantly, all of their assets seized and used for the benefit of the people of Iran.”

Blackman stated that Iran is at a tipping point and that the regime has two choices: either to continue its violent suppression, which will lead to its downfall or to hold proper democratic elections and restore human rights. The regime will never do the latter, and therefore the protests will continue until there is a change in the regime. Blackman called for United Nations allies to impose sanctions on the supreme leader, President, Prime Minister, and major officials.

The MP concluded his speech by expressing his support for the Iranian resistance and the brave people of Iran and their struggle for democracy, human rights, and freedom from oppression.

