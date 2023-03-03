British MPs express support for Iranian opposition during visit to Ashraf 3

During the meeting, both lawmakers reiterated their support for the Iranian opposition, particularly President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), who was also present.

The MPs from the UK also highlighted the MEK’s Resistance Units leading role in the revolution in the making in Iran and echoed the bi-partisan support of many lawmakers from the UK Houses of Commons and Lords of the Iranian people’s revolution and Mrs. Rajavi’s ten-point plan for the future of Iran, as supported by 250 UK lawmakers from all political parties.

In her remarks, Mrs. Rajavi urged the British Parliament to lead the way in designating the IRGC as a terrorist group, closing down the regime’s embassies, expelling the regime’s agents, and revoking their residential documents in the West. She also criticized the West’s long history of appeasing the Iranian regime and allowing it to use western markets, companies, industries, the press, think tanks, and even universities to pursue its unpopular goals.

He highlighted the PMOI and the NCRI’s central role in the cause of freedom for the past four decades and emphasized the need to proscribe Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as the terrorist entity that it is.

He emphasized that the regime must be changed for the benefit of the entire free world and underscored the importance of the PMOI’s resistance for more than four decades to achieve freedom and democracy, which would be impossible without popular support and sacrifices.

The MPs’ visit to Ashraf 3 in Albania demonstrated the UK’s continued support for the Iranian opposition and its efforts toward a democratic future for Iran. The bi-partisan support of many UK lawmakers from all political parties shows a united front against the oppressive Iranian regime.

