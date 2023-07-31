British Parliament condemns the 1988 massacre and seeks justice

Khomeini could not have predicted the global justice movement this act would spark, which is now, 35 years later, echoing in the British Parliament.

Khomeini’s fatwa, or religious decree, commanded the eradication of anyone supporting the MEK. He aimed to ensure that the world would forget these freedom fighters.

In compliance with this fatwa, thousands of political prisoners were executed daily in Iran throughout July and August 1988. Over 30,000 met their end, with the majority being MEK members and supporters.

To cloak this horrific act, the regime buried victims in unmarked mass graves and embarked on an intense campaign of misinformation, threats, and evidence destruction.

Marking the 35th anniversary of this tragedy, a pivotal parliamentary conference convened in the British Parliament on July 18, 2023.

Attendees spanned members from both Houses, including Lords David Alton, Stuart Pollock, and Singh. Additionally, the UN Special Rapporteur on Iran affairs, Javaid Rehman, gave a damning address.

He pressed for an international inquiry into the 1988 massacre, stating that Iran’s continuous refusal to acknowledge and reveal details about the killings amounts to “enforced disappearances and a crime against humanity.”

Lord David Alton emphasized the need for the UK government to refer Iran’s human rights issues to the UN Security Council for punitive measures. MP Bob Blackman highlighted that Ebrahim Raisi, one of the known 1988 massacre culprits, is currently Iran’s president, underscoring the magnitude and immediacy of the problem.

Echoing these sentiments, Dr. Tahar Boumedra, director of the Justice for the Victims of the 1988 Massacre in Iran (JVMI) organization, drew attention to the fact that Khomeini’s 1988 fatwa remains in effect. The 1988 massacre is not just history—it is an ongoing crime, categorized as an “enforced disappearance” by the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID).

During the recent Free Iran World Summit 2023, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), reminded listeners that the spirit of the unknown victims still resonates powerfully in Iran. She emphasized that resistance and persistence are the keys to overcoming the oppressive forces of Khomeini and his ilk.

Three and a half decades later, Khomeini’s grave mistake is evident: his attempt to crush the MEK not only failed but also bolstered the global movement for justice and accountability.

