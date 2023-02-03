British Parliament supports Iranian people’s quest for freedom

The event was attended by British lawmakers and Iranian activists who came together to voice their concerns and support for the Iranian people. Azadeh Zabeti, co-chair and president of the Committee of Anglo-Iranian Lawyers, was the first speaker to address the audience. She spoke about the role of women in the revolution and the history of change in Iran.

Zabeti stated that women have always been at the forefront of the Iranian people’s struggle for freedom and justice and have been actively participating in the current revolution. She also condemned the violence being inflicted upon the protesters by the Iranian regime and its armed forces, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Zabeti went on to say that the demands of the Iranian people are simple and universal, they want to live in a free, democratic, and secular republic. She emphasized that the revolution is not just about the hijab and the dress code but rather a call for a regime change in its entirety. Zabeti shared that one of the most popular chants heard in Iran is “death to the oppressor, be it the shah or our current ruler.”

Expressing admiration for the courage of Iranians, @JimShannonMP condemned the brutal crackdown on the people of #Iran, particularly ethnic & religious minorities, while urging #UK must use every opportunity to express support for #IranRevolution and NCRI led by @Maryam_Rajavi. pic.twitter.com/EYz6DSH69x — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) December 16, 2022

Jim Shanon, a member of the British Parliament, was the next speaker. He expressed his support for the rights of freedom fighters in Iran and emphasized the importance of religious expression. Shanon stated that the nationwide uprising has made it clear that the Iranian people overwhelmingly reject the ruling regime and that the regime must be removed. He also condemned the violence being inflicted upon the protesters by the Iranian regime, including the killing of 750 people and the detention of 35,000.

The speakers also spoke in support of the organized resistance movement, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and urged the UK government to cut ties with Tehran and proscribe the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization. They stated that the regime needs to be held accountable for its actions and that the international community must come together to support the Iranian people in their struggle for freedom and justice.

In conclusion, the meeting was a powerful display of solidarity and support for the Iranian people and their quest for freedom and justice. The speakers called for an immediate end to the violence being inflicted upon the protesters and demanded that the Iranian regime be held accountable for its actions. They also called for the international community to support the people of Iran in their struggle for a better future.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTub