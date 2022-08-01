Brussels court’s rejection to extradite Assadi is yet another setback for Iran’s regime

On Thursday, July 28, the Brussels Court of First Instance met and extended a ban on Assadollah Assadi’s extradition, the convicted and detained diplomat-terrorist for the Iranian regime. This decision will keep Assadi in custody for an additional two months even though a hearing on the merits of the case has been set for September 19.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), the main target of the thwarted bomb plot, and NCRI President-elect Mrs. Maryam Rajavi were the targets of the “Free Iran” rally held in 2018 just north of Paris in support of the Iranian opposition coalition. Assadi and his three accomplices are currently serving up to 20 years in prison for their roles in the bomb plot. Tens of thousands of NCRI supporters and freedom-loving Iranians attended the rally, along with hundreds of dignitaries from around the world.

This ruling was yet another setback and reminder for the mullahs’ regime and the pro-appeasement establishment around the world. Those responsible for the prisoner exchange deal between Belgium and the Iranian government believed the entire transaction could be completed in a matter of hours in total secrecy.

Iranians who value their freedom, particularly those who support the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), a key player in the NCRI coalition, launched a massive international campaign to stop the implementation of such a disgraceful deal between Brussels and Tehran. And they continue to succeed today.

On March 11, officials from the Belgian judiciary met with Gholam-Hossein Dehghani, the Iranian regime’s ambassador to Belgium, to sign the despicable agreement. However, the June 30 public disclosure of the agreement set off what Belgian MPs called a “tsunami.” When the Belgian Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Commission was scheduled to meet from June 30 to July 5—which included two non-working days—the Belgian government tried to keep a lid on the entire situation to prevent anyone from voicing any opposition.

However, MEK supporters began their campaign in many cities across Europe and the U.S. as early as June 30, assembling in front of Belgian embassies and consulates. To stop Assadi’s extradition to Iran, the entire Iranian Resistance launched a comprehensive initiative that included political, social, and legal measures.

Due to intense political pressure, the Foreign Affairs Committee meeting on July 5 of the Belgian Parliament, which the government had hoped to wrap up in less than 30 minutes, ended up lasting more than four hours and had to be postponed to the following day. The government’s bill was dubbed “incomprehensible, illogical, and even dangerous” by members of the Belgian opposition, who were joined by a sizable number of MPs from the parties that make up the ruling coalition.

July 5 – Brussels, Belgium

Freedom-loving Iranians hold demonstration to protest a disgraceful deal between Belgium and #Iran's regime to return terrorist diplomat Assadollah Assadi to Tehran#No2Appeasement #DontFreeTerrorists pic.twitter.com/iLVuDJBLGy — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) July 5, 2022

The Foreign Relations Committee accordingly declared that they would require more time than 24 hours to review all the texts and discussions submitted, deliver a final document to the Belgian Parliament, and complete their analysis. Consequently, the parliamentary meeting was moved to Thursday, July 14.

The mullahs’ regime, enraged by the impact of the MEK-led global campaign, vented its rage to the world. “European countries should not allow (the MEK) pursue their political/media activities. They shouldn’t associate their goals with the fate of (the MEK),” the regime’s spokesman for foreign affairs said on July 20.

Under pressure from their government, the Belgian Parliament passed the resolution demanding Assadi’s extradition on July 21. However, the MEK continued its campaign in a new direction and lodged a formal legal complaint with the Belgian judicial system. The Belgian government was initially prohibited by the Brussels Court of Appeal from extraditing Assadi for a week, with the final decision subject to a court review and decision.

The mullahs’ regime has once again been severely and publicly humiliated in the face of the Iranian Resistance with the decision rendered on Thursday by the Brussels Court of First Instance. History demonstrates that the Iranian regime will persist in its efforts to have Tehran’s convicted diplomat-terrorist released from custody with the support of the West’s pro-appeasement establishment.

July 28 – Brussels

Freedom-loving Iranians & supporters of the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK celebrating the Belgium Court of First Instance ruling extending the ban set on the return of Tehran's diplomat-terrorist Assadollah Assadi to #Iran.#No2Appeasement#DontFreeTerrorists pic.twitter.com/iLc9xfS4Tj — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) July 28, 2022

