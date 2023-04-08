Chemical gas attacks on Iranian schools spark new wave of protests and anti-regime measures

This move has been seen as a desperate attempt to keep a lid on the potential threat of a new uprising, but it may backfire and spark another round of nationwide protests. According to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the protests in Iran have expanded to at least 282 cities. Over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, and the names of 675 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.

In response to the chemical gas attacks on all-girls schools, the MEK Resistance Units and protesters in cities across Iran have launched a wave of new anti-regime measures, including attacking seminaries and IRGC paramilitary Basij bases, torching images of regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini and current Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and attacking various branches of banks associated with the mullahs’ regime and the IRGC.

April 4 – Tabriz, northwest #Iran

An all-girls school has been the target of a chemical gas attack and at least 20 students have been rushed to a hospital.#IranChemicalAttackspic.twitter.com/qdxHsYj1U5 — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) April 4, 2023

Reports indicate that several all-girls schools have been targeted in chemical gas attacks, including the “Hazrat-e Mahdi Elementary School” in Piranshahr, the provincial capital of Kurdistan in western Iran, the “Hazrate Masoumeh School” in Tabriz, the all-girls Mahdi Elementary School and Moalem High School in Naqadeh, and an all-girls school in Kuhanjan in Fars Province, south-central Iran.

April 5 – Piranshahr, northwest #Iran

The all-girls "Hazrat-e Mahdi Elementary School" has been the target of a chemical gas attack by regime operatives. Many students were rushed to a hospital to receive medical attention.#IranChemicalAttackspic.twitter.com/IwJspnf46A — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) April 5, 2023

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has once again condemned the mullahs’ misogynist policies against Iranian women and emphasized her policy of saying no to any compulsory religion, compulsory veil, or compulsory worship.

“To the women and girls who are currently being targeted by the cruel crackdown of the mullahs’ regime and the IRGC, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, I want to emphasize that the repression of women under the pretext of hijab has nothing to do with Islam. It is imperative to resist such oppression. Anything that goes against human freedom and free choice is not credible, whether it is compulsory religion, compulsory veil, or compulsory worship,” she emphasized.

Locals in various districts across Tehran have been chanting anti-regime slogans, including “Down with the dictator!” and “Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!” Nurses and assistant nurses of Imam Reza Hospital in Mashhad, northeast Iran, held a gathering protesting the regime’s unjust policies, and workers of the Darugar Company rallied outside the regime’s Labor Ministry in Tehran, protesting not receiving their paychecks and insurance pensions.

Pensioners and retirees of the regime’s Social Security Organization in Ahvaz, the provincial capital of Khuzestan in southwest Iran, are rallying and protesting high prices, poverty, corruption, inflation, poor living conditions, and officials’ refusal to address their demands.

April 5 – Tehran, #Iran

Locals in the Shahr-e-Ziba held a gathering and began chanting anti-regime slogans, including:

"Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!"#IranRevoIution pic.twitter.com/JnvqmQz1vG — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) April 5, 2023

As the protests continue and the regime becomes increasingly desperate to maintain its grip on power, the situation in Iran remains volatile and unpredictable.

