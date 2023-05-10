Corruption and neglect: Iran’s crumbling infrastructure plagues millions

Despite efforts by successive governments to address this issue, corruption remains rampant within certain sectors of society, particularly among high-ranking officials within the regime.

These officials have engaged in various forms of graft, including embezzlement, bribery, and kickback schemes, resulting in substantial financial losses for the state and contributing to a culture of impunity.

Funds intended for vital national projects like transportation networks, housing development, healthcare facilities, or environmental initiatives have been diverted for personal gain, leading to neglected infrastructure and deteriorating essential services.

An article published in Jahan Sanat newspaper on April 20, 2023, highlights the decline in infrastructure investment since Ahmadinejad’s government took office. The situation worsened throughout the 2010s, and currently, five provinces are experiencing a severe drought, leading to electricity rationing during the upcoming summer season and a shortage of electricity for industrial activities.

Numerous reports and evaluations reveal the dire state of infrastructure in Iran. Deutsche Welle reported on December 6, 2021, that many Iranian planes were grounded because they are worn out.

The state-run daily Eghtesad News reported on January 12, 2023, that Iran’s roads kill thousands of citizens every year. The state-run news agency ISNA reported on April 1, 2023, that power plants are worn out and old, and on February 14, 2022, it reported that large factories like HEPCO and Azarab are far behind in new global technologies.

The effects of this crumbling infrastructure are far-reaching, causing mental, spiritual, and social injuries to millions of people. The regime’s Deputy Minister of Health recently acknowledged that the economic crisis negatively affects society’s mental health and can lead to increased social damage.

On April 3, 2023, the state-run daily Aftab-e Yazd reported that the working class and retired individuals are currently living in absolute poverty, and in the last year and a half, the number of people in absolute poverty has risen from 27% to 37%. The article attributed this increase to the regime’s policies that have made workers even poorer.

As corruption continues to plague Iran’s regime, its people suffer the consequences through neglected infrastructure and a worsening economic crisis. The urgent need for meaningful reform has never been clearer.

