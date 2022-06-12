Court in Tehran sentences four Christian women to seventeen years in prison

On June 7, 2022, four Christian women were sentenced to 17 years in prison. Somayyeh (Sonia) Sadegh, Massoumeh Qassemi, Mina Khajouy-e Qomi, and Maliheh Nazari have also been stripped of their social rights, including the right to leave the country, by the court.

The four Christian women shared a case with three Christian men, Messrs. Joseph Shahbazian, Farhad Khazaei, and Salar Eshraghi Moghadam. The seven Christian citizens were sentenced to 28 years in prison in total.

Mina Khajui Qomi and Maliheh Nazari have been sentenced to 6 years in prison, Somayyeh Sadegh to 4 years, and Massoumeh Qassemi to 1 year in prison, according to a ruling by Tehran’s Revolutionary Court. The sentence of Ms. Somayyeh Sadegh has been reduced to a cash penalty of 40 million Tomans.

Authorities apprehended Massoumeh Qassemi, a Christian citizen and Somayyeh’s mother, on July 2, 2020, when she went to the Evin Prosecutor’s Office the day after her daughter was apprehended. Mrs. Qassemi had gone to find out how her daughter was doing. Mrs. Qassemi was transferred to this prison’s security branch after her arrest. On July 10, 2020, Massoumeh and her daughter, Somayyeh, were released on bail pending the outcome of the court proceedings.

On July 1, 2020, security forces arrested Christian convert Maliheh Nazari at her home in Tehran. Ms. Nazari was taken to Evin Prison and later transferred to Qarchak Prison on July 22, 2020, due to her inability to pay the bail amount. In late August 2020, she was temporarily released on bail from Qarchak prison.

According to Article 13 of the mullahs’ Constitution, Zoroastrians, Jews, and Christians are the only religious minorities in Iran who are free to practice their religion within the confines of the law. Any form of publicity for Christians, on the other hand, is practically prohibited.

The Iranian regime uses the compulsory hijab to oppress women under the guise of Islam, and Christian women and other non-Muslims are no exception.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTuB