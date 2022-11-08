Day 52 of Iran’s uprising, with heavy clashes between protesters and security forces

The funeral of Nasrin Qaderi, who was killed by baton strikes in Tehran, turned into an angry protest, with people chanting “Death to Khamenei” and “Death to the dictator.”The Special Unit forces surrounded the victim’s family’s home, but the residents protested by setting fire to it.

The suppressive forces used tear gas and bullets against the protesters. People fought back against the agents by blocking the street. The youths attacked Shiva Ghasemi’s office, a member of the regime’s parliament from Marivan, occupied Nowruz Square, and stoned the City Council. Marivan Bazaar merchants went on strike to show their support for the uprising.

People in Tehran chanted “Death to the dictator” and “Death to the IRGC” in the Mirza Shiraz subway, and anti-regime slogans were chanted in the Ferdowsi shopping mall. Defiant youths set fire to a Basij base in Ahvaz.

Students in Tehran, Sharif, Isfahan, Tabriz, Noshirvan in Babol, Razi in Kermanshah, Sana’ati in Urmia, and other universities began a sit-in and staged protests. Special Unit forces attacked Sheikh Baha’i University students’ demonstrations in Isfahan.

Tabriz medical students disrupted the speech of Saffar Harandi, a member of the regime’s Expediency Council, by chanting “Basiji, get lost” and “Freedom, freedom, freedom.” Mashhad Azad University students tainted Qassem Soleimani’s statue with red paint. Students at Tehran University’s Northern Pardis chanted, “If one student goes missing, it’s doomsday here.”

November 6 – Tehran, #Iran

Students of Ershad Damavand University chanting:

"40 years of crimes! Death to the mullahs' regime!"

“On Thursday, last week, during the ceremony of the 40th day of the death of two of the victims of recent incidents in Alborz province on Azad Freeway of Karaj-Qazvin in Behesht Sakineh area in Karaj, Rouhollah Ajamian was killed,” wrote Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Quds Force.

The death of four State Security Forces (SSF) members in Bampur was reported on the state-run Khabar Fori website on November 6: “The SSF Commander of Bampur in Sistan and Baluchestan province announced the martyrdom of four SSF employees of this city.” The same website reported the death of a police officer named Morteza Gholamian in Khash by passengers in a passing vehicle on November 5.

November 6 – Tehran, #Iran

Naziabad district

Protesters chanting: "This is the last message: the entire system is the target!"

"This is the year Seyed Ali (Khamenei) is overthrown!"

According to the state-run website Etemad Online, Javad Nik Bin, a clergy member of the regime’s parliament from Kashmar, stated on November 4: “I was walking from Kargar Street to Keshavarz Street, and 30-40 of our young people were beaten.” It was nothing out of the ordinary, and one or two people punched and kicked me. We deserve it; we deserve to be slapped.”

Members of the regime’s parliament issued a statement saying, “We urge all officials of the country, including the judiciary, to teach [them] a lesson as soon as possible and implement the divine rule against the Moharebin [enemies] under any cover and profession, and enforce retribution order,” the news agency Majlis (Parliament) reported on November 4th.

According to the official state-run news agency IRNA, Ezzatollah Zarghami, the regime’s Minister of Cultural Heritage and Tourism, said on November 4th, quoting the main interrogator of the uprising detainees: “He had been interrogating for all his life, even interrogated big political figures, but several people that he had interrogated in the recent days were his most difficult ones. Because ‘I don’t understand what they’re saying, and they don’t understand what I’m saying.”

