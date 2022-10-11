Demonstrations, Clashes with Repressive Forces in Tehran, Other Cities on 24th Day of Uprising

On Sunday, the 24th day of the uprising, people, youth, and students staged protests and clashed with suppressive forces in Tehran and other cities including Karaj, Mashhad, Marivan, Mahabad, Fardis Karaj, Shahr-e Ray, Qazvin, Kermanshah, Arak, and Bandar Abbas. In some parts of Tehran, Marivan, Mahabad, and Fardis in Karaj, shopkeepers and bazaar merchants went on strike in support of the uprising.

Students in Tehran, Amir Kabir, Khajeh Nasir, Arak, Al-Zahra, Allameh, Tarbiat Modares, Barjin of Qazvin, and Razi of Kermanshah universities staged protests and sit-ins and chanted, “This does not protest, it is a revolution”, “poverty, corruption and injustice, shame on this tyranny”, “Basij (paramilitary) is a mercenary force”, “don’t think it is only today, we are going to come out every day”, and “From Zahedan to Tehran, I sacrifice my life for Iran”.

October 9 – Tehran, #Iran

High school students protesting and chanting:

"Death to the dictator!"

"Death to the Basij!" referring to the IRGC paramilitary Basij"

Students in Pirouzi Street and Sadeghieh district in Tehran, Fardis in Karaj, Shahr-e Ray, and Mashhad chanted in their demonstrations, “death to Khamenei”, “death to the dictator”, “this year, is a year of sacrifice, Seyyed Ali (Khamenei) will be overthrown”, “they took our Nika, but delivered her corps” and “this is the last message, the regime itself is the target”.

In Bandar Abbas, repressive forces attacked protesting girl students, and they responded by chanting, “shame on you! shame on you!” In some schools, plainclothes agents brought in vans without license plates, and the State Security Force moved in to arrest the students, but the families quickly went to the school and prevented them from detaining their children.

October 9 – Mashhad, northeast #Iran

In Tehran, the regime has started collecting some of the trailers of the State Security Force in the city in fear of them being set on fire by the youth.