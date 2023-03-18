Demonstrations in Zahedan on the 183rd Day of the Uprising

They chanted slogans: “This year is the year of sacrifice, Seyyed Ali (Khamenei) will be overthrown,” “Shame on Khamenei, leave the country alone,” “Monarchy, theocracy, equivalent to 100 years of crimes”, “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the leader (Khamenei),” “After all these years of crime, Death to mullahs’ rule,” “Child-killing regime, we don’t want it, we don’t want it,” “Basij, IRGC, You are our ISIS,”

“Death to the dictator,” “I will kill whoever killed my brother,” ” Pledge to our fallen comrades, we shall remain steadfast to the end,” “We will die, we will die, we will not be humiliated,” “Dignified compatriots, express your support,” “My martyred brother, I pledge to avenge your blood “, and “From Zahedan to Tehran, I sacrifice my life for Iran.”

March 17 – Zahedan, southeast #Iran

Demonstrators were holding a placard reading:

"Death to the oppressor! Be it the Shah or [Khamenei]!"#IranRevoIution pic.twitter.com/kSxgiMUNYW — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) March 17, 2023

The demonstrators were holding placards that read: “Your silence means supporting oppression” and “We neither forgive nor forget.” Inside the Makki Mosque, the families of martyrs and political prisoners of Zahedan were holding banners that read: “No indifference toward the murderers of our children” and “Political prisoners must be freed.” During today’s demonstration, the people stood up against those who tried to prevent the slogans for the overthrow of the regime and against the monarchy. They chanted against Khamenei, the IRGC, and the monarchy.

March 17 – Zahedan, southeast #Iran

Demonstrators were chanting slogans against the IRGC paramilitary Basij force that is known for its crackdown on popular protests across the country.#IranRevoIution pic.twitter.com/WopnTNHryJ — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) March 17, 2023

The brave youths set ablaze a Revolutionary Guard’s propaganda banner in the city of Rask, in Sistan and Baluchistan province.

Yesterday, on the last Thursday of the Iranian year 1401, people in different cities converged at the graveyards of the martyrs of the uprising and reiterated their resolve to overthrow the regime. They laid wreaths on the tombs of the martyred and chanted anti-regime slogans.

March 17 – Zahedan, southeast #Iran

Protesters are chanting:

"No to monarchy, no to [mullahs' regime]! Democracy & equality!" Placard reads: "Death to the oppressor! Be it the Shah or [Khamenei]!"#No2ShahNo2Mullahs#مرگ_بر_ستمگر_چه_شاه_باشه_چه_رهبر pic.twitter.com/JEgkjBtzJu — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) March 17, 2023

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu