Despite a step-up in the regime’s crackdown, protests continue in 172 Iranian cities

Thursday marked the 21st day of nationwide protests against Iran’s regime. Protests in Iran have now spread to 172 cities and all 31 provinces across the country. According to reports compiled by the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the regime has killed 400 civilians and arrested 20,000 others so far.

On the same day, high school students returned to the streets, despite the regime’s efforts to keep protests at bay. Students in Qazvin were chanting, “Imprisoned college students must be released!”

Students in Parand (Tehran) chanted, “I will kill those who killed my sister!” There were also protests in Eslmashar, Qods City, and Sanandaj.

Protests were reported in several cities throughout the night, including Kermanshah, Hamedan, Sanandaj, and Tehran.

Protesters set fire to roads in Sanandaj and chanted anti-regime slogans. “Death to the dictator!” chants could be heard in Tehranpars. Protesters in Parand chanted anti-Bassij slogans, the main force used to suppress protests and dissidents.

On Wednesday, people took to the streets in cities across Iran to mark the 20th day of protests against the mullahs’ dictatorship. Authorities are stepping up their crackdown on any sign of protest gatherings while also declaring a three-day religious holiday.

Schools and universities were closed to prevent students from congregating and then taking to the streets. All of this is happening in tandem with widespread internet disruption measures implemented by authorities in many cities and provinces.

People took to the streets in various areas of Tehran, including Sa’adat Abad and Tajrish. Locals in northern Tehran’s Niavaran district tore down the regime’s propaganda posters in protest of the mullahs’ rule. People chanted “Death to the dictator!” in reference to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Valiasr Street.

Protesters set up roadblocks and took control of their areas in Hashtpar (Talesh) of Gilan Province in northern Iran. People were also protesting the mullahs’ regime in Lahijan, another city in Gilan Province.

A large crowd was seen holding a protest gathering in Qom, central Iran, and chanting “No fear! We’re all in this together!” Protesters in Nurabad, Fars Province, south-central Iran, set fire to a square as they continued nationwide demonstrations.

Locals in Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province’s capital in western Iran, were chanting “Death to the dictator!” in one area while erecting roadblocks in another. Such measures force authorities to keep their security units on high alert at all times, putting a strain on their fatigue and morale.

In Isfahan, central Iran, anti-regime protesters took to the streets on the city’s Bozorgmehr Bridge, while motorists sounded their horns in solidarity. People in Shiraz, another major city in south-central Iran, were protesting against the mullahs’ regime on Moali’Abad Boulevard. Similar protests were reported in Karaj, which is located in Alborz Province, just west of Tehran.

Iranian opposition leader Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) praised Iran’s courageous protesters. “On the 20th night of #IranProtests, the courageous youths have risen up in Tehran, Kermanshah, Saqqez, Isfahan, Kerman, Mashhad, Qom, Jolfa, Nurabad Mamasani, etc. with chants of ‘Death to Khamenei’ and clashed with security forces. People are resolved for #IranRevolution2022,” she tweeted.

