Detained protestor Hamideh Zeraii mysteriously arrested again by Iranian authorities

The 37-year-old master’s student was taken to an undisclosed location without any publicly released information regarding the reasons for her arrest, the place of her detention, or the charges levied against her.

Earlier in the day, Zeraii had reclaimed her previously confiscated vehicle from the IRGC Intelligence. Her car had been seized in relation to her arrest during the 40th-day commemoration ceremony of Hadis Najafi in Karaj on November 3, 2022. Upon her return, she contacted her family via telephone, expressing fears about potential re-arrest by the institution.

Zeraii, a native of Rasht and a student at the Research Sciences branch at Tehran Azad University, has already been through the ordeal of detainment once before. On November 3, 2023, during the commemoration of Hadis Najafi, she was arrested and held in the Kachouii Prison of Karaj until her release on February 7, 2023, as part of the regime’s amnesty show.

Zeraii’s previous charges, for which she was summoned to Branch 22 of the Public and Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Karaj on May 3, 2023, revolved around “engaging in propaganda activities in favor of groups opposing” the clerical regime. Despite this, the mullahs’ Judiciary has released an official statement claiming that cases of individuals freed through the February 2023 amnesty memorandum have been closed.

Given this, it was generally assumed that Zeraii’s case was closed, leading to significant confusion and concern around her recent arrest. The unexpected detainment has raised several questions and deepened worries about the state of political freedom and human rights in Iran, especially considering Zeraii’s arrest comes after her involvement in protests against the regime. Her current situation and the charges against her remain unclear, and close observers are calling for transparency and justice in her case.

