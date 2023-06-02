Dissident cyberattacks and growing protests shake Iran’s regime

This embarrassing security compromise followed a similar assault on the regime’s Foreign Ministry earlier this month that allowed the group to obtain over 50 terabytes of confidential documents.

The cyber disruptions paralleled an eruption of protests in Iranian cities, as retirees from the country’s telecom industry rallied against poor living conditions and low pensions. According to the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the Iranian opposition group, these protests have now spread to 282 cities, with over 750 individuals killed and more than 30,000 arrested by the regime’s forces.

In further acts of defiance, protesters targeted regime institutions, resulting in explosions in both Bushehr and Karaj. On the digital front, the dissidents took control of several presidency-linked websites, replacing images of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi with those of opposition figures Massoud Rajavi and Maryam Rajavi, leaders of theNational Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

Meanwhile, international support for the Iranian opposition is gathering steam, as the majority of Slovenia’s Parliament issued a statement endorsing Maryam Rajavi’s ten-point plan for a democratic Iran. Among the 47 signatories were a former prime minister, leaders of political parties, and members of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

A group of Iranian dissidents, self-described as “GhyamSarnegouni” (meaning “Rise to Overthrow” in Farsi), has claimed responsibility for taking control of and defacing several Iranian presidency-linked websites.#Iran #IranRevoIution https://t.co/ijhv5ji2PJ — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) May 29, 2023

Protests continued to rage in several Iranian cities, with hospital staff in Asaluyeh, oil workers in Hashtrud, and firefighters in southern Iran rallying against the regime’s denial of their rights. In Tehran, security forces were deployed around the Islamic Azad University in response to escalating unrest among the student body.

Furthermore, retirees and pensioners from the country’s copper and telecom industries rallied in various cities, including Mashhad, Isfahan, and Tehran, demanding economic reform and independence of their pension funds. These protests highlight a growing discontent among retirees, whose living conditions have steadily deteriorated due to the government’s refusal to adjust pensions in line with inflation and currency devaluation.

May 29 – Mashhad, northeast #Iran

Retirees and pensioners of the regime's telecom industry from across Razavi Khorasan Province are protesting low pensions and poor economic conditions.#IranProtests2023pic.twitter.com/U54o3eKZYP — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) May 29, 2023

Against this backdrop of civil unrest, reports emerged of citizens chanting anti-regime slogans in various parts of Tehran, a significant act of defiance given the regime’s tight security. Workers from various industries across Iran also demonstrated, protesting against issues ranging from lack of official employment contracts to delayed paychecks and pensions.

