Eight Criminal Executions on Saturday and Sunday in Sanandaj and Kerman

Continuing the wave of executions, on Sunday, May 14, two prisoners, Saeed Arjamandi, 22 years old, and Kiyomarth Menbari, were hanged in Sanandaj Central Prison, and on Saturday, May 13, six prisoners were hanged in Kerman Prison.
On Friday, May 12, a 23-year-old Baluch compatriot named Hossein Rigi was hanged in Vakil Abad Prison, Mashhad. On Wednesday, May 10, a prisoner named Saber Payamian was hanged in Dieselabad Prison, Kermanshah, and two prisoners were hanged in Arak Prison.

In another brutal crime, a 31-year-old fellow Kurd named Saman Darvishi died on Monday, May 8, in Greater Tehran prison as a result of being beaten and tortured by the regime’s torturers. This brings the number of executions to at least 81 during the past three weeks.

Sadegh Rahimi, deputy of the regime’s Judiciary, on Thursday, called for the speeding up of inhumane executions, stating that “the time interval between the occurrence of a crime and the issuance and execution of the sentence should be reduced.”

 

On Saturday, May 14, three prisoners were transferred to solitary confinement in Khorram Abad prison for execution.
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), stated that Khamenei, fearing the people’s anger and the deadly crises surrounding the regime, has resorted to intensifying executions and killings.

However, this frenzy of executions and bloodshed cannot avoid the inevitable overthrow and only fuels the flames of the people’s anger. She called upon the United Nations, the European Union, and member states to take immediate and effective action to save the lives of prisoners facing execution.

 

 

 

