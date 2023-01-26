EU’s terrorist listing of IRGC triggers panic reaction among Iranian officials

The resolution calls for the IRGC, Basij, and Quds Force to be listed, as well as the sanctioning of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, regime President Ebrahim Raisi, Attorney General Montazeri, and IRGC-affiliated foundations.

This designation will have far-reaching political, legal, and economic consequences for the main force keeping the mullahs in power.

The IRGC controls all of the country’s natural capital and mineral resources, in addition to the main political and economic bodies. If the European Union takes the appropriate action, one of the regime’s main pillars will be sanctioned.

The next step in the process of designating the IRGC is to impose harsher sanctions and possibly refer the Iranian regime’s nuclear dossier to the United Nations Security Council.

Without a doubt, the recent nationwide uprising has demonstrated to the entire world that the people want to overthrow this regime.

The regime’s reaction

The Iranian regime officials had a panic reaction to the consequences of listing the IRGC and demonstrated how this listing would effectively reduce the regime’s total power:

Amir-Abdollahian described the recent European Parliament resolution as “emotional,” “sharp,” “unprofessional,” and “in conflict with political rationality and civility.”

“The listing of the IRGC violates international law and demonstrates the West’s intellectual, moral, and political weakness,” said Interior Minister Ahmadi Vahidi, a former senior IRGC commander.

MP Esmaeil Kowsari: “We will respond to their actions, first through our embassies, and then through actions that are detrimental to their interests.”

Mahmoud Nabavian, another member of the Majlis, said, “If they sanction the IRGC, we will put Germany, England, France, and the European Union on the terror list, and the defenders of the resistance in the region will know how to face the terrorists. “Please take this threat seriously.”

Rasul Sanayee Rad, Khamenei’s ideological office’s political deputy, added, “Placing the IRGC on the list of terrorist groups has consequences such as including the British Navy on the list of terrorist groups and opening the armed forces’ hands, particularly the IRGC, to deal with them as terrorists like ISIS.”

