Every dollar that finds its way into the regime’s coffers is a direct investment in terrorism, violence, and domestic oppression

Images of Iranian regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi were replaced with those of Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, and Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). Further sites depicted Khamenei and Raisi images crossed out.

One of the targeted sites boldly displayed the slogan “Death to Khamenei/Raisi! Hail to Rajavi!” This latest action follows an earlier digital assault by the group on websites linked to the regime’s Foreign Ministry earlier this month. The group had claimed then to have acquired over 50 terabytes of data from the Foreign Ministry servers.

The embattled regime has been subject to several high-profile cyberattacks in recent times, with targets ranging from its nuclear program and state television signal to government surveillance cameras.

Details furnished by GhyamSarnegouni about their latest intrusion paint an alarming picture. The list of infiltrated resources reads like a comprehensive inventory of the regime’s digital assets. Among the compromised systems and data were 120 servers of the presidency’s internal network, the government’s server management network, the presidency’s network of technical administrators, and access to more than 1,300 computers on the presidency’s internal network.

Also claimed were access to the presidency’s communication network hardware, encrypted messages, and classified internal communications, including the appointment of Ali Akbar Ahmadian as the new Secretary of the regime’s Supreme National Security Council.

Furthermore, the group penetrated the presidency’s websites and internal applications, exposing tens of thousands of classified documents. These ranged from architectural plans for Raisi’s office and living quarters to the fiber-optic network map linking major governmental bodies.

The group managed to obtain the names of the 25-member security team of Iranian regime First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, alongside top secret letters from the IRGC command in Tehran regarding meetings presiding over university crackdowns.

