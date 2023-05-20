Execution of Three Uprising Prisoners .40 executions this week, 116 executions in 4 weeks

In addition to the execution of three uprising prisoners, Saleh Mirhashmi, Majid Kazemi, and Saeed Yaqoubi on Friday, four other prisoners named Yaqoub Hassani, Mazhar Davari, Ali Mehrdan, and Kazem Ghofrankhah were hanged in Isfahan prison.
Furthermore, on Wednesday, May 17, Borzoo Chaghazardi and Saeed Najafi were executed in Kermanshah prison by the regime’s judiciary mercenaries.

This week, from Saturday, May 13, to Friday, May 19, a total of 40 prisoners have been executed, and within the past four weeks, 116 prisoners have met the same fate under the orders of Khamenei.

Moreover, today, seven prisoners have been transferred to solitary cells in Qezelhessar prison in Karaj to await their execution.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), urgently appealed to the international community to intervene and compel the mullahs’ regime to halt its cycle of torture and execution, thus saving the lives of the death-row prisoners.

 

 

 

 

 

