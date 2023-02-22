Extremist group declares war on girls’ education in Iran

The group has threatened to spread the poisoning of girls to schools across Iran if girls’ schools are not shut down. Fadayeen-e Velayat has previously carried out attacks under the orders of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the mullahs’ supreme leader.

This extremist group’s announcement comes after more than 400 students, mostly high school girls, have been treated for poisoning symptoms since December in Qom. In addition, 30 students of one of Tehran’s girls’ high schools got respiratory poisoning and went to the hospital on Tuesday, February 14, as reported by the state-run Hamshahri.

According to the students, “Around 9 o’clock, there was a smell in the air of the class, the whole class was almost suffocating. We all came out. Little by little, they came out from the rest of the classes. The whole building was full. The smell was like pepper spray or tear gas because some of the students’ eyes were burning.

At Vali Asr Hospital in Qom, where some of the poisoned students are being treated, members of IRGC intelligence are present, as reported by a source to RFE/RL (Radio Farda). The source also claimed that the intelligence agency takes the results of the children’s blood tests to their own laboratory, and the staff is unaware of what is happening.

Iranian girls’ role in the uprising has doubled the regime’s hysteria.” She urged for an international investigation. In another tweet on Monday, February 20, she said, “Catastrophic poisoning of high school girls in Qom continues as the regime’s prosecutor acknowledges the possibility of deliberate criminal actions.

Like acid attacks in Isfahan, implicates #IRGC, Intelligence, and other official agencies.”It remains to be seen how the Iranian government will respond to these developments and what measures it will take to ensure the safety of its citizens, particularly its young girls.

