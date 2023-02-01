Fatemeh Rahmati abducted by security forces on her way to university

She has been detained for three months. Her trial took place without the presence of a lawyer and the presiding judge denied her request for temporary leave on bail. On November 1, 2022, plainclothes agents kidnapped her from the front of the university. She is being held in Evin Prison after previously being held in the notorious Qarchak Prison. There is no information available about her charges.

Her friends and former political prisoners wrote on social media that her mother travels to Tehran every week from Kahnuj, in southern Kerman province, to follow up on her case but always comes back disappointed. Niloufar Mirzaii, a student activist, has a heart condition and has been taken to the Evin clinic twice after being interrogated.

Fatemeh Rahmati

On January 14, 2023, Fatemeh Rahmati, 19, was kidnapped and dragged on the ground during her violent abduction by armed forces. She was on her way to university in Ebadan’s Sadeh district. According to eyewitnesses, Fatemeh Rahmati screamed the entire time she was arrested. She was transferred to Ahvaz’s Sepidar Prison.

Sara Javidan

On December 24, 2022, Sara Javidan, an 18-year-old from Karaj, was arrested on the street. So far, there has been no word on her whereabouts, and her family is very concerned.

Taraneh Zolabi

Taraneh Zolabi, a third-semester medical student at Kurdistan University of Medical Sciences, was kidnapped in November and remains in captivity.”Giving up and giving in is not my dignity, and I must definitely reach my goal,” says Zolabi.

Sahar Berlouii

Sahar is an Arabic name. On November 23, 2022, security forces arrested Sahar Berlouii at her home in connection with nationwide protests. Security forces searched her home and took her phone and laptop. Sahar Berlouii, 34, of Ekbatan, Tehran, remains detained, and it is unclear when she will be released. So far, no information about her whereabouts or charges against her has been released.

