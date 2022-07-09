Fifty-three athletes condemn the Belgium-Iran deal to free terrorists

The Belgian and Iranian governments signed a treaty on March 11, 2022, allowing criminally responsible individuals to complete the remainder of their sentences in their own nation. Sending Asadollah Assadi, the clerical regime’s terrorist diplomat, back to Iran was the obvious goal. On June 30, 2018, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) held an international rally in Paris that drew thousands of participants, including hundreds of well-known figures from the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.
Assadi delivered the bomb to the two bombers through Luxembourg and Germany. On June 30, the day of the event, two Assadi network terrorists were apprehended in Brussels while bringing the bomb inside. The location of the conference saw the capture of another terrorist. This treaty was submitted for immediate ratification to the Belgian Parliament on June 29, 2022.
The treaty was made public after the urgency was approved on June 30, 2022. This bill first requires approval from the foreign affairs committee before it can be put to a vote in Parliament. Opposition parties in Belgium and a large number of European and American figures have fiercely opposed this treaty. In addition, fifty-three athletes issued a letter to Alexander De Croo, the Prime Minister of Belgium condemning the deal:
“The fact that the convicted criminals of two countries can serve their sentences in their respective countries, means that the Iranian terrorist diplomat and his accomplices will be released and returned to Iran. This is a clear message that business and politics are more important and take precedent over justice. We consider this an insult to the hundreds of years of struggle for justice and human values by the Belgian and Iranian people.”
Iran’s regime, a 21st-century manifestation of a medieval institution, has made the destruction of the country’s culture and national values its obligation. The mullahs are burying the country in the dust of a deceptively portrayed religion, which is in direct opposition to the people’s views, who consistently demand that religion and rule be kept separate.
Many athletes, with their liberal spirit, refused to adopt reactionary ideas and fought persecution; as a result, the state tortured and murdered the most valuable Iranian athletes. Because of the regime’s misogynist culture, women athletes were the ones who suffered the most from the regime’s pressures.
“We strongly condemn this shameful deal with the clerical regime in Iran which empowers the regime to conduct more terrorist acts against its opposition in Europe. It goes without saying that upon approving this deal no Iranian or European citizen will be immune from the actual threat of assassination and terrorism in Europe,” the letter read.
Allowing Assadi to complete the remaining 20 years of his sentence in Iran, the nation that carried out the attempted terrorist bombing, would undermine the rule of law and encourage further impunity for the Iranian government and its officials who have committed terrorism and crimes against humanity.
Stopping this deal will be a strong step toward peace and security in Europe and the majority of people in Iran and other people all over the world who have suffered from the terrorist activities of the clerical regime will forever be thankful to you.
- Moslem Eskandar Filabi: Wrestling champion and winner of 17 international medals
- Mohammad Ghorbani: Wrestling world champion
- Firoozeh Ojagh: Member of the Iranian National Basketball team
- Asghar Adibi: Iranian National Soccer team and member of Shahin and Persepolis teams
- Hasan Nayeb Agha: Member of Iranian National Team in the 1978 world cup games
- Abas Novinroozgar: Iranian National Soccer team and a member of the Taj team
- Bahram Movadat: Member of Iranian National Team in the 1978 world cup games
- Neda Amani: Soccer player and coach for F.C. Fortuna Olten
- Manochehr Arastopour: Iran’s Rowing Champion
- Mohammad Reza Yousefali: Member of Iran’s Youth National and Hope teams
- Khosro Alikhani: Soccer player and a Member of Iran’s champions league
- Jamsheid Heidarinia: Member of Khuzestan Youth Soccer league
- Bahman Abedini: Taekwondo Champion
- Majid Rahimi: Taekwondo Champion, Coach and Referee
- Masood Eipakchi: Track and Field expert and commentator
- Siamak Saeedpour: Professional Soccer player
- Ali Sajadi: Professional Soccer Player for Homa and Iran’s Hope teams
- Mohammad Azadan: Professional Soccer player and a member of Iran’s Hope team
- Yousef Mahdavi: Professional soccer player for Homa
- Mohammad Behroozi: Iran’s official Soccer referee
- Khosro Parvardeh: Soccer player and coach
- Glayol Parvardeh: Soccer player and a member of the National Youth Futsal Team
- Golpar Parvardeh: Gymnastics, Europe’s 2012 runner-up champion
- Edwin Tehrani: Weightlifter and former member of the Swedish National team
- Roein Tehrani: Soccer player and manager and consultant to the players
- Reza Mohammadi Jozani: Soccer player and a member of the National and youth teams
- Mohammad Darafarin: Soccer player and coach
- Sivan Barzegar: Kung Fu and Soccer Coach
- Reza Mohammadi Rouchi: Karate
- Ardashir Asgari: Wrestling Champion and head of Nicaragua Wrestling Federation
- Sohrab Shirali: Wrestling Coach and Referee
- Shokrollah Negahdar: Shiraz Youth Basketball Coach
- Hekmat Tabasi: Karate Champion and Coach
- Solmaz Abuali: United States Karate Champion
- Esmaeil Mohades: Soccer Player
- Shahram Homayonfar: Member of Homa Soccer team
- Mosaieb Jalali: Wrestling Champion
- Hossein Fadakar: Member of Iran’s National Team
- Kazem Gholami: Iranian and Asian Wrestling Champion
- Charlie Neely: High school Coach
- Paul Hammond: High School Coach
- Matt Megee: High School Coach
- Mark Patrick: High School Coach
- Katie Bergstrom: High School Track and field Coach
- Asghar Saadi Doost: Boxing Coach and Champion
- Heshmat Shokri: Martial arts champion in Iran and other countries
- Masood Ebrahimzadeh: Roman-style Wrestling Champion
- Kamran Geraminezhad: Martial Arts
- Sohrab Javadian: Boxing coach and Champion
- Hormoz Safaei: Mountain climbing Champion
- Ramin Mirzaeian: Member of Nasaji Soccer team In Mazandaran Province
- Farzad Mahmoodpour: a member of Nasaji Soccer team and soccer coach
- Mahmood Sarabi: Holder of FIFA World Federation coaching certificate, professional Soccer player, and manager of Soccer Academy
