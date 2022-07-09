Fifty-three athletes condemn the Belgium-Iran deal to free terrorists

The Belgian and Iranian governments signed a treaty on March 11, 2022, allowing criminally responsible individuals to complete the remainder of their sentences in their own nation. Sending Asadollah Assadi, the clerical regime’s terrorist diplomat, back to Iran was the obvious goal. On June 30, 2018, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) held an international rally in Paris that drew thousands of participants, including hundreds of well-known figures from the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

Assadi delivered the bomb to the two bombers through Luxembourg and Germany. On June 30, the day of the event, two Assadi network terrorists were apprehended in Brussels while bringing the bomb inside. The location of the conference saw the capture of another terrorist. This treaty was submitted for immediate ratification to the Belgian Parliament on June 29, 2022.

The treaty was made public after the urgency was approved on June 30, 2022. This bill first requires approval from the foreign affairs committee before it can be put to a vote in Parliament. Opposition parties in Belgium and a large number of European and American figures have fiercely opposed this treaty. In addition, fifty-three athletes issued a letter to Alexander De Croo, the Prime Minister of Belgium condemning the deal:

“The fact that the convicted criminals of two countries can serve their sentences in their respective countries, means that the Iranian terrorist diplomat and his accomplices will be released and returned to Iran. This is a clear message that business and politics are more important and take precedent over justice. We consider this an insult to the hundreds of years of struggle for justice and human values by the Belgian and Iranian people.”

Iran’s regime, a 21st-century manifestation of a medieval institution, has made the destruction of the country’s culture and national values its obligation. The mullahs are burying the country in the dust of a deceptively portrayed religion, which is in direct opposition to the people’s views, who consistently demand that religion and rule be kept separate.

Many athletes, with their liberal spirit, refused to adopt reactionary ideas and fought persecution; as a result, the state tortured and murdered the most valuable Iranian athletes. Because of the regime’s misogynist culture, women athletes were the ones who suffered the most from the regime’s pressures.

“We strongly condemn this shameful deal with the clerical regime in Iran which empowers the regime to conduct more terrorist acts against its opposition in Europe. It goes without saying that upon approving this deal no Iranian or European citizen will be immune from the actual threat of assassination and terrorism in Europe,” the letter read.

Allowing Assadi to complete the remaining 20 years of his sentence in Iran, the nation that carried out the attempted terrorist bombing, would undermine the rule of law and encourage further impunity for the Iranian government and its officials who have committed terrorism and crimes against humanity.

“We strongly condemn this shameful deal with the clerical regime in Iran which empowers the regime to conduct more terrorist acts against its opposition in Europe. It goes without saying that upon approving this deal no Iranian or European citizen will be immune from the actual threat of assassination and terrorism in Europe.” the letter concluded.

Stopping this deal will be a strong step toward peace and security in Europe and the majority of people in Iran and other people all over the world who have suffered from the terrorist activities of the clerical regime will forever be thankful to you.

Moslem Eskandar Filabi: Wrestling champion and winner of 17 international medals

Mohammad Ghorbani: Wrestling world champion

Firoozeh Ojagh: Member of the Iranian National Basketball team

Asghar Adibi: Iranian National Soccer team and member of Shahin and Persepolis teams

Hasan Nayeb Agha: Member of Iranian National Team in the 1978 world cup games

Abas Novinroozgar: Iranian National Soccer team and a member of the Taj team

Bahram Movadat: Member of Iranian National Team in the 1978 world cup games

Neda Amani: Soccer player and coach for F.C. Fortuna Olten

Manochehr Arastopour: Iran’s Rowing Champion

Mohammad Reza Yousefali: Member of Iran’s Youth National and Hope teams

Khosro Alikhani: Soccer player and a Member of Iran’s champions league

Jamsheid Heidarinia: Member of Khuzestan Youth Soccer league

Bahman Abedini: Taekwondo Champion

Majid Rahimi: Taekwondo Champion, Coach and Referee

Masood Eipakchi: Track and Field expert and commentator

Siamak Saeedpour: Professional Soccer player

Ali Sajadi: Professional Soccer Player for Homa and Iran’s Hope teams

Mohammad Azadan: Professional Soccer player and a member of Iran’s Hope team

Yousef Mahdavi: Professional soccer player for Homa

Mohammad Behroozi: Iran’s official Soccer referee

Khosro Parvardeh: Soccer player and coach

Glayol Parvardeh: Soccer player and a member of the National Youth Futsal Team

Golpar Parvardeh: Gymnastics, Europe’s 2012 runner-up champion

Edwin Tehrani: Weightlifter and former member of the Swedish National team

Roein Tehrani: Soccer player and manager and consultant to the players

Reza Mohammadi Jozani: Soccer player and a member of the National and youth teams

Mohammad Darafarin: Soccer player and coach

Sivan Barzegar: Kung Fu and Soccer Coach

Reza Mohammadi Rouchi: Karate

Ardashir Asgari: Wrestling Champion and head of Nicaragua Wrestling Federation

Sohrab Shirali: Wrestling Coach and Referee

Shokrollah Negahdar: Shiraz Youth Basketball Coach

Hekmat Tabasi: Karate Champion and Coach

Solmaz Abuali: United States Karate Champion

Esmaeil Mohades: Soccer Player

Shahram Homayonfar: Member of Homa Soccer team

Mosaieb Jalali: Wrestling Champion

Hossein Fadakar: Member of Iran’s National Team

Kazem Gholami: Iranian and Asian Wrestling Champion

Charlie Neely: High school Coach

Paul Hammond: High School Coach

Matt Megee: High School Coach

Mark Patrick: High School Coach

Katie Bergstrom: High School Track and field Coach

Asghar Saadi Doost: Boxing Coach and Champion

Heshmat Shokri: Martial arts champion in Iran and other countries

Masood Ebrahimzadeh: Roman-style Wrestling Champion

Kamran Geraminezhad: Martial Arts

Sohrab Javadian: Boxing coach and Champion

Hormoz Safaei: Mountain climbing Champion

Ramin Mirzaeian: Member of Nasaji Soccer team In Mazandaran Province

Farzad Mahmoodpour: a member of Nasaji Soccer team and soccer coach

Mahmood Sarabi: Holder of FIFA World Federation coaching certificate, professional Soccer player, and manager of Soccer Academy

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTub