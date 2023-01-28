FOFI urges EU to support Iranian resistance and blacklist regime’s IRGC

While making policy recommendations to EU leaders, urging them to include the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) on the list of terrorist organizations and to support the Iranian people and their organized Resistance.

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), also attended the meeting and served as the keynote speaker, providing insight into Iran’s current revolution. Dozens of MEPs from various political groups attended and spoke at this meeting, which was presided over by MEP Petras Austrevicius.

Ms. Rajavi emphasized in her remarks that the Iranian people’s desire for regime change has manifested itself in a large and long-lasting uprising. For many years, supporters of the Iranian regime and their allies denied that the Iranian people wanted regime change. Today, however, no one can deny the stark reality that the Iranian people want this regime toppled. They want to live in a free and democratic society governed by a republic founded on democratic values.

However, the central tenet of EU policy toward Iran has been to engage the clerical regime while ignoring the demands of the Iranian people and Resistance. Such a policy has harmed not only the Iranian people but also the security of the European continent.

Mrs. Rajavi went on to say that the EU’s refusal to implement the European Parliament resolution, particularly by failing to include the IRGC on the EU terrorist list, is a huge disappointment for Iranian protesters and human rights defenders.

Following a meeting on January 25, the Friends of Free Iran (FOFI), an inter-parliamentary group in the European Parliament, issued a statement discussing the current situation in Iran

MEPs strongly condemned the Iranian regime’s crimes, particularly against protesters, and the execution of detained protesters in their remarks, and expressed support for a free and democratic Iran. According to the MEPs, the Iranian people have clearly demonstrated their opposition to any form of dictatorship, whether that of the Shah or the mullahs.

While expressing their outrage at the failure to implement the EP resolution and the Council’s decision not to place the IRGC on the terrorist watchlist, they urged the Council to end its appeasement policy and take the following specific steps:

Declare the IRGC and its affiliated foundations and institutions of terrorist organizations immediately. Sanction regime leaders like Ali Khamenei and Ebrahim Raisi and hold them accountable for the suppression and execution of dissidents within Iran as well as terrorist activities abroad. Impose restrictions on Iran’s diplomatic apparatus in Europe due to their involvement in terrorism.

