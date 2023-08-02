Former Canadian Minister Clement: ‘Iran will be defeated by its own incompetence’

In a compelling address at the international conference held by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), former Canadian Treasury Board President and Minister, Tony Clement, vociferously criticized the Iranian government’s track record in handling domestic protests and crises.

He particularly focused on their condemnation of the French government’s handling of protests, a move he found incredulous given Iran’s own inability to manage domestic demonstrations for over four decades.

“And, you’re not going to believe this, you probably haven’t heard this yet, but the Iranian government took it upon themselves to criticize the French government for their handling of the protests,” Mr. Clement said, before adding, “I know this is not a laughing matter, but the audacity of the Iranian government often, no, I’ll say always, knows no bounds.”

Former #Canadian Minister @TonyclementCPC: I want to pay tribute to NCRI and #MEK for keeping the light lit so that we never forget all of those victims.#FreeIranWorldSummit2023 https://t.co/LufTrqbdHU — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) July 3, 2023

Moreover, he condemned Iran’s incompetence and danger to global peace, exemplified in the downing of Ukrainian flight PS752 and the poorly handled response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Clement expressed that these instances were not only indicative of the regime’s dangerous incompetence, but also gave hope for their possible defeat.

Adding to his discourse, Mr. Clement cited the Iranian government’s refusal to acknowledge the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to at least 150,000 deaths in the country, many of which he claimed could have been avoided with responsible handling.

“Why am I saying so much about their incompetence? I’m saying it because it gives us hope. They are not infallible. They are not perfect by any stretch of the imagination.

And they will be defeated by a combination of the actions of Iranians, both inside and outside Iran. And dare I say, because this happens all the time throughout history, by the weight of their own idiocy and incompetence,” Clement argued.

Ending his address on a hopeful note, the former Canadian Minister urged people to remain hopeful and not to despair, declaring that “victory, hope, and a new Iran is around the corner.”

